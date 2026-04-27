College baseball Week 11: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

The Rally Cap crew takes a look back at some of the craziest action around the SEC softball and baseball diamonds and highlights the players who stood out on the field. (2:05)

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As we enter the final month of the regular season, teams are starting to show us what they're really made of and if they're playing above the rest, and this week's top 25 is a great example as no new teams entered or exited for Week 11.

UCLA remains on top as it has all season long, but one of the more impressive teams as of late has been Kansas. The Jayhawks jumped up five spots from No. 16 to No. 11 after wins over Nebraska and Kansas State -- they put up 46 total runs last week, 18 of which game in a single outing on the road against rival Kansas State.

Alabama dropped quite a bit, going from No. 13 to No. 24 after losing its weekend series to Tennessee and a midweek matchup to UAB.

Here is the entire top 25 as of April 27, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

There isn't a whole lot that is going right for Tennessee this season, but this homer from Eric Hines is one of the best we have seen all season long.

Oh my lord... Eric Hines just sent a ball so far out of the stadium 🔥🔥



"Might be one of the longest HRs I have ever seen at Lindsey Nelson" pic.twitter.com/oycM7ctnxb — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 24, 2026

And depending on what side of the Backyard Brawl you're on, this was either one to forget or to remember for a long, long time.

PITT DOMINATES THE BACKYARD BRAWL AGAINST NO. 12 WEST VIRGINIA 😤@Pitt_BASE pic.twitter.com/aoS7ZtQRV6 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 22, 2026

It was also the second-most runs in the history of the Backyard Brawl.

SEBBY ‼️ AGAIN 🚀



19-0 PANTHERS pic.twitter.com/DOP0AYHYq9 — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) April 22, 2026

Player to watch

Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

There's a reason ESPN's Kiley McDaniel is so high on Lackey.

Right now, he ranks as a top-three MLB draft prospect as he is hitting .353/.482/.673 on the season to go along with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs. And he's doing this while on the same team with an equally impressive Drew Burress. Georgia Tech still faces a few tests in the last month of the season, including a weekend series against top-25 ranked Boston College, so we'll see if he keeps on trending up.

Game to watch

No. 9 Coastal Carolina at No. 2 North Carolina

7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network)

Another hot midweek matchup! North Carolina has been on a heater lately, and if anything might push the Tar Heels over the UCLA Bruins in the top-25 rankings, it would be an impressive win over the Chants. UNC doesn't have too tough a schedule the rest of the way until the ACC tournament, so this will be one of its last chances to thoroughly prove its case. Coastal has being playing steady and is in a similar situation with this likely being its toughest test until the postseason. With the game in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels do have the slight edge, but it will be fun to watch no matter what.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times ET.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 39-4

Next game: at UC Santa Barbara, 7:35 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 2

Record: 36-8

Next game: vs. Coastal Carolina, Tuesday 7 p.m.. (ACC Network)

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 3

Record: 36-7

Next game: at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m. Tuesday

4. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 4

Record: 32-9

Next game: vs. Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 5

Record: 34-11

Next game: vs. Troy, 3 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

6. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 33-9

Next game: vs. UTRGV, 8:35 p.m. Tuesday

7. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 7

Record: 33-8

Next game: vs. Tarleton State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

8. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 11

Record: 30-13

Next game: at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)

9. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 30-13

Next game: at North Carolina, Tuesday 7 p.m.. (ACC Network)

10. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 15

Record: 34-10

Next game: vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

11. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous rank: 16

Record: 33-11

Next game: at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. (ESPN+)

12. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 18

Record: 31-13

Next game: at Tulane, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

13. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 19

Record: 32-11

Next game: vs. Gonzaga, 5:05 p.m. Tuesday

14. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 8

Record: 29-14

Next game: vs. South Florida, 4 p.m. Wednesday (ACC Network Extra)

15. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 14

Record: 29-14

Next game: vs. Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

16. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous rank: 20

Record: 33-11

Next game: vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m. Tuesday

17. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 17

Record: 31-14

Next game: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

18. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 12

Record: 28-12

Next game: at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

19. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: 25

Record: 31-14

Next game: at UCF, 5 p.m. Friday (ESPN+)

20. Boston College Eagles

Previous rank: 22

Record: 33-14

Next game: at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m. Tuesday

21. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 23

Record: 34-11

Next game: at UC Irvine, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

22. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 24

Record: 29-16

Next game: vs. Northwestern State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

23. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 10

Record: 29-16

Next game: vs. George Mason, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

24. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 13

Record: 29-16

Next game: vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)

25. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 21

Record: 29-16

Next game: at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)