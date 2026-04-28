College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 12 Top 25 poll

This week's poll contains the same 25 teams. Oklahoma is still out in front, with Nebraska jumping into the No. 2 spot right behind the Sooners. With the regular season wrapping, the SEC looks dominant, with six of the top ten teams coming from the conference. Will there be any surprises just before the postseason begins?
Player to watch
Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma
Not so surprising, is it? Wells has hit 36 home runs this season, and will tie the all-time single-season record with one more.
Top play
Bama defense on LOCK 🔒#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN2 / @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/E8taXlOtIQ— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 26, 2026
Tennessee got a series win against Alabama last week, but the Crimson Tide didn't make any part of it easy.
Game to watch
No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 12 Texas A&M
Thursday at 9 p.m., SEC Network
Friday at 6 p.m., SEC Network
Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPN2
The top-ranked Sooners will head to College Station to face their final test of the regular season. And it will be quite a test -- the Aggies have won 10 of their last 12.
How to watch
Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.
What's the full schedule?
You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.
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Week 12 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 1
Record: 46-6
Next game: Thursday at Texas A&M, 9 p.m., SEC Network
2. Nebraska
Previous rank: 3
Record: 40-6
Next game: Friday at Penn State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus
3. Alabama
Previous rank: 2
Record: 44-6
Next game: Thursday vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network
4. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 5
Record: 47-4
Next game: Tuesday vs. Tarleton State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
5. Texas
Previous rank: 4
Record: 38-8
Next game: Thursday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC Network
6. UCLA
Previous rank: 7
Record: 44-5
Next game: Friday vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus
7. Arkansas
Previous rank: 6
Record: 39-9
Next game: Thursday at Texas, 7 p.m., SEC Network
8. Florida
Previous rank: 8
Record: 45-7
Next game: Tuesday vs. Florida State, 7 p.m., SEC Network
9. Tennessee
Previous rank: 9
Record: 40-8
Next game: Thursday at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
10. Florida State
Previous rank: 13
Record: 43-7
Next game: Tuesday at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC Network
11. Duke
Previous rank: 12
Record: 38-13
Next game: ACC Championship
12. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 10
Record: 35-14
Next game: Thursday vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m., SEC Network
13. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 17
Record: 34-13
Next game: Wednesday vs. Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPN+
14. Georgia
Previous rank: 11
Record: 34-16
Next game: Thursday vs. Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
15. Oregon
Previous rank: 14
Record: 38-10
Next game: Friday at UCLA, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus
16. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 19
Record: 36-15
Next game: Thursday at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
17. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 16
Record: 41-9
Next game: Friday at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ACC Extra
18. Stanford
Previous rank: 18
Record: 34-12
Next game: Wednesday vs. Pacific, 7 p.m., ACC Extra
19. LSU
Previous rank: 15
Record: 33-16
Next game: Tuesday vs. McNeese, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
20. Arizona
Previous rank: 20
Record: 34-13
Next game: Friday at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN+
21. South Carolina
Previous rank: 24
Record: 29-22
Next game: Tuesday vs. South Carolina State, 6 p.m.
22. Clemson
Previous rank: 23
Record: 32-19
Next game: ACC Championship
23. UCF
Previous rank: 21
Record: 36-14-1
Next game: Friday at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN+
24. Louisville
Previous rank: 25
Record: 41-10
Next game: Friday at NC State, 7 p.m., ACC Extra
25. Washington
Previous rank: 22
Record: 34-15
Next game: Friday at Ohio State, 6 p.m., Big Ten Plus