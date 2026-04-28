College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 12 Top 25 poll

After striking out 11, Pickens explains how Tennessee came together to hand Alabama its first SEC series loss of the season. (1:27)

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This week's poll contains the same 25 teams. Oklahoma is still out in front, with Nebraska jumping into the No. 2 spot right behind the Sooners. With the regular season wrapping, the SEC looks dominant, with six of the top ten teams coming from the conference. Will there be any surprises just before the postseason begins?

Player to watch

Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma

Not so surprising, is it? Wells has hit 36 home runs this season, and will tie the all-time single-season record with one more.

Top play

Tennessee got a series win against Alabama last week, but the Crimson Tide didn't make any part of it easy.

Game to watch

No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 12 Texas A&M

Thursday at 9 p.m., SEC Network

Friday at 6 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPN2

The top-ranked Sooners will head to College Station to face their final test of the regular season. And it will be quite a test -- the Aggies have won 10 of their last 12.

How to watch

Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

What's the full schedule?

You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

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Week 12 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 1

Record: 46-6

Next game: Thursday at Texas A&M, 9 p.m., SEC Network

2. Nebraska

Previous rank: 3

Record: 40-6

Next game: Friday at Penn State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus

3. Alabama

Previous rank: 2

Record: 44-6

Next game: Thursday vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network

4. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 5

Record: 47-4

Next game: Tuesday vs. Tarleton State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

5. Texas

Previous rank: 4

Record: 38-8

Next game: Thursday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC Network

6. UCLA

Previous rank: 7

Record: 44-5

Next game: Friday vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

7. Arkansas

Previous rank: 6

Record: 39-9

Next game: Thursday at Texas, 7 p.m., SEC Network

8. Florida

Previous rank: 8

Record: 45-7

Next game: Tuesday vs. Florida State, 7 p.m., SEC Network

9. Tennessee

Previous rank: 9

Record: 40-8

Next game: Thursday at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

10. Florida State

Previous rank: 13

Record: 43-7

Next game: Tuesday at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC Network

11. Duke

Previous rank: 12

Record: 38-13

Next game: ACC Championship

12. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 10

Record: 35-14

Next game: Thursday vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m., SEC Network

13. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 17

Record: 34-13

Next game: Wednesday vs. Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPN+

14. Georgia

Previous rank: 11

Record: 34-16

Next game: Thursday vs. Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

15. Oregon

Previous rank: 14

Record: 38-10

Next game: Friday at UCLA, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

16. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 19

Record: 36-15

Next game: Thursday at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

17. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 16

Record: 41-9

Next game: Friday at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ACC Extra

18. Stanford

Previous rank: 18

Record: 34-12

Next game: Wednesday vs. Pacific, 7 p.m., ACC Extra

19. LSU

Previous rank: 15

Record: 33-16

Next game: Tuesday vs. McNeese, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

20. Arizona

Previous rank: 20

Record: 34-13

Next game: Friday at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN+

21. South Carolina

Previous rank: 24

Record: 29-22

Next game: Tuesday vs. South Carolina State, 6 p.m.

22. Clemson

Previous rank: 23

Record: 32-19

Next game: ACC Championship

23. UCF

Previous rank: 21

Record: 36-14-1

Next game: Friday at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

24. Louisville

Previous rank: 25

Record: 41-10

Next game: Friday at NC State, 7 p.m., ACC Extra

25. Washington

Previous rank: 22

Record: 34-15

Next game: Friday at Ohio State, 6 p.m., Big Ten Plus