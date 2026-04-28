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          College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 12 Top 25 poll

          play
          Karlyn Pickens discusses Tennessee's effort in win over Alabama (1:27)

          After striking out 11, Pickens explains how Tennessee came together to hand Alabama its first SEC series loss of the season. (1:27)

          • ESPN
          Apr 28, 2026, 04:00 PM

          This week's poll contains the same 25 teams. Oklahoma is still out in front, with Nebraska jumping into the No. 2 spot right behind the Sooners. With the regular season wrapping, the SEC looks dominant, with six of the top ten teams coming from the conference. Will there be any surprises just before the postseason begins?

          Player to watch

          Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma

          Not so surprising, is it? Wells has hit 36 home runs this season, and will tie the all-time single-season record with one more.

          Top play

          Tennessee got a series win against Alabama last week, but the Crimson Tide didn't make any part of it easy.

          Game to watch

          No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 12 Texas A&M
          Thursday at 9 p.m., SEC Network
          Friday at 6 p.m., SEC Network
          Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPN2

          The top-ranked Sooners will head to College Station to face their final test of the regular season. And it will be quite a test -- the Aggies have won 10 of their last 12.

          How to watch

          Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

          What's the full schedule?

          You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

          Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN

          Week 12 Top 25

          Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
          All times Eastern.

          1. Oklahoma

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 46-6

          Next game: Thursday at Texas A&M, 9 p.m., SEC Network

          2. Nebraska

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 40-6

          Next game: Friday at Penn State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus

          3. Alabama

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 44-6

          Next game: Thursday vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network

          4. Texas Tech

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 47-4

          Next game: Tuesday vs. Tarleton State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          5. Texas

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 38-8

          Next game: Thursday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC Network

          6. UCLA

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 44-5

          Next game: Friday vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

          7. Arkansas

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 39-9

          Next game: Thursday at Texas, 7 p.m., SEC Network

          8. Florida

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 45-7

          Next game: Tuesday vs. Florida State, 7 p.m., SEC Network

          9. Tennessee

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 40-8

          Next game: Thursday at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

          10. Florida State

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 43-7

          Next game: Tuesday at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC Network

          11. Duke

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 38-13

          Next game: ACC Championship

          12. Texas A&M

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 35-14

          Next game: Thursday vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m., SEC Network

          13. Oklahoma State

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 34-13

          Next game: Wednesday vs. Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          14. Georgia

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 34-16

          Next game: Thursday vs. Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

          15. Oregon

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 38-10

          Next game: Friday at UCLA, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

          16. Mississippi State

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 36-15

          Next game: Thursday at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

          17. Virginia Tech

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 41-9

          Next game: Friday at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ACC Extra

          18. Stanford

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 34-12

          Next game: Wednesday vs. Pacific, 7 p.m., ACC Extra

          19. LSU

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 33-16

          Next game: Tuesday vs. McNeese, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

          20. Arizona

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 34-13

          Next game: Friday at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          21. South Carolina

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 29-22

          Next game: Tuesday vs. South Carolina State, 6 p.m.

          22. Clemson

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 32-19

          Next game: ACC Championship

          23. UCF

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 36-14-1

          Next game: Friday at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

          24. Louisville

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 41-10

          Next game: Friday at NC State, 7 p.m., ACC Extra

          25. Washington

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 34-15

          Next game: Friday at Ohio State, 6 p.m., Big Ten Plus