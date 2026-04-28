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          2026 NCAA women's beach volleyball championship: How to watch

          The NCAA beach volleyball tournament is scheduled for Friday through Sunday in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 28, 2026, 11:29 PM

          The 2026 NCAA beach volleyball tournament gets underway Friday at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Every point in the 16-team, single-elimination tournament will be broadcast across ESPN networks.

          Defending champion and 10th-seeded TCU looks to win its second straight national title. The Horned Frogs' climb to the top in 2025 ended USC's four-year run as national champions.

          Here are key facts about the tournament:

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA women's beach volleyball streaming hub.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday

          10 a.m.: No. 13 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 4 USC on ESPN2

          11 a.m.: No. 12 Stetson vs. No. 5 Florida State on ESPN2

          Noon: No. 16 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 Stanford on ESPN2

          1 p.m.: No. 9 Long Beach State vs. No. 8 California on ESPN2

          2 p.m.: No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Texas on ESPN2

          3 p.m.: No. 10 TCU vs. No. 7 Loyola Marymount on ESPN2

          4 p.m.: No. 14 Tulane vs. No. 3 UCLA on ESPN2

          5 p.m.: No. 11 Grand Canyon vs. 6. Cal Poly

          Saturday

          10 a.m.: Second-round coverage will begin on ESPN2.

          2 p.m.: Semifinal coverage will begin on ESPN2.

          Sunday

          12:30 p.m.: Championship will kick off on ESPN.

          Which teams won the past five NCAA beach volleyball national championships?

          2025: TCU

          2024: USC

          2023: USC

          2022: USC

          2021: USC

          How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the scores, rankings and more.