2026 NCAA women's beach volleyball championship: How to watch

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The 2026 NCAA beach volleyball tournament gets underway Friday at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Every point in the 16-team, single-elimination tournament will be broadcast across ESPN networks.

Defending champion and 10th-seeded TCU looks to win its second straight national title. The Horned Frogs' climb to the top in 2025 ended USC's four-year run as national champions.

Here are key facts about the tournament:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA women's beach volleyball streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday

10 a.m.: No. 13 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 4 USC on ESPN2

11 a.m.: No. 12 Stetson vs. No. 5 Florida State on ESPN2

Noon: No. 16 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 Stanford on ESPN2

1 p.m.: No. 9 Long Beach State vs. No. 8 California on ESPN2

2 p.m.: No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Texas on ESPN2

3 p.m.: No. 10 TCU vs. No. 7 Loyola Marymount on ESPN2

4 p.m.: No. 14 Tulane vs. No. 3 UCLA on ESPN2

5 p.m.: No. 11 Grand Canyon vs. 6. Cal Poly

Saturday

10 a.m.: Second-round coverage will begin on ESPN2.

2 p.m.: Semifinal coverage will begin on ESPN2.

Sunday

12:30 p.m.: Championship will kick off on ESPN.

Which teams won the past five NCAA beach volleyball national championships?

2025: TCU

2024: USC

2023: USC

2022: USC

2021: USC

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the scores, rankings and more.