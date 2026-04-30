Who has won NCAA beach volleyball championship? List by year

The inaugural NCAA beach volleyball championship was held in 2016. The USC Trojans captured the first title and have had a stranglehold on the trophy ever since.
USC has won six of the sport's nine national championships, including four straight from 2021 to 2024.
The now 16-team tournament (eight automatic qualifiers and eight at-large selections) is held annually in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The 2026 NCAA tournament will take place May 1 to May 3.
Check out the all-time NCAA beach volleyball national championship winners below.
2025: TCU
2024: USC
2023: USC
2022: USC
2021: USC
2020: Canceled due to COVID-19
2019: UCLA
2018: UCLA
2017: USC
2016: USC
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