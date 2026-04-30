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          Who has won NCAA beach volleyball championship? List by year

          Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 30, 2026, 09:46 PM

          The inaugural NCAA beach volleyball championship was held in 2016. The USC Trojans captured the first title and have had a stranglehold on the trophy ever since.

          USC has won six of the sport's nine national championships, including four straight from 2021 to 2024.

          The now 16-team tournament (eight automatic qualifiers and eight at-large selections) is held annually in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The 2026 NCAA tournament will take place May 1 to May 3.

          Check out the all-time NCAA beach volleyball national championship winners below.

          • 2025: TCU

          • 2024: USC

          • 2023: USC

          • 2022: USC

          • 2021: USC

          • 2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

          • 2019: UCLA

          • 2018: UCLA

          • 2017: USC

          • 2016: USC

          Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, rankings and more.