Who has won NCAA beach volleyball championship? List by year

Open Extended Reactions

The inaugural NCAA beach volleyball championship was held in 2016. The USC Trojans captured the first title and have had a stranglehold on the trophy ever since.

USC has won six of the sport's nine national championships, including four straight from 2021 to 2024.

The now 16-team tournament (eight automatic qualifiers and eight at-large selections) is held annually in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The 2026 NCAA tournament will take place May 1 to May 3.

Check out the all-time NCAA beach volleyball national championship winners below.

2025: TCU

2024: USC

2023: USC

2022: USC

2021: USC

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: UCLA

2018: UCLA

2017: USC

2016: USC

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, rankings and more.