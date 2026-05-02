Big Ten distributes $1.37B in revenue for 2024-25 fiscal year

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The Big Ten Conference distributed a record $1.37 billion to its 18 members in the 2024-25 fiscal year, an increase of nearly $500 million.

The league announced its most recent revenue numbers Friday for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, up from $883 million in the previous fiscal year. The Big Ten's 55% increase was fueled in part by its first full year as an 18-member conference after the additions of Oregon and Washington. The league also gained more revenue through its success in the first 12-team College Football Playoff, won by Ohio State following the 2024 season.

Sixteen of the Big Ten's member schools are fully vested but received different revenue payouts because of CFP participation and other factors. Ohio State received a league-high $91.57 million for fiscal year 2024-25, and Penn State, a national semifinalist in football, received $88.92 million. Other full members received between $76.01 million and $79.87 million. Oregon and Washington are receiving partial revenue shares until 2030, but Oregon received slightly more ($48.4 million) than Washington ($46.7 million) for the 2024-25 fiscal year, after making the CFP.

League commissioner Tony Petitti earned more than $4.5 million, according to the latest tax filing, and former commissioner Jim Delany received $5.82 million in bonuses and deferred compensation, as well as $600,000 in consulting fees. Delany led the Big Ten from 1989 until his retirement in early 2020.

According to the Big Ten's tax return, it spent more than $6 million in legal services and more than $5 million in officiating technology for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

In February, the SEC announced it had distributed more than $1 billion to its 16 members for fiscal year 2024-25, an increase of $200 million, and averaged $72.4 million per school.