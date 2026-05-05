Can North Carolina women's lacrosse star Chloe Humphrey be the best ever?

North Carolina's Chloe Humphrey became the freshman to win the Tewaaraton Award a year ago as she led UNC to a national championship. (6:42)

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When the North Carolina coaches saw the metrics, they assumed the energy tracking monitor was broken.

Nobody can run that hard for that long. No one can maintain that kind of output.

But the device wasn't defective. It was working perfectly.

So what was the explanation?

Exactly what they thought it might be.

Chloe Humphrey.

"It measures distance, it measures high-speed running," Tar Heels' coach Jenny Levy said. "So we usually see in our games about 12-to-15% of your running is about high-speed running. It usually was about 12%. In practice, Chloe was hitting like 18-to-20% of her movements were high-speed running, which is really demanding. Accels, decels and sprints. So her distance was above everybody. Her high-speed running was double everybody. Like, we were like, 'What in the world is going on?' And we just hadn't seen it. And we've had a lot of great players, [but] we hadn't seen that work rate before. She has a different kind of motor."

With Chloe Humphrey, there is a lot that is different. Her skill set. Her vision. Her competitiveness. For Levy, who's been the Tar Heels' head coach since the program's inception in 1994, and who has won four national titles in the last nine years, it all adds up to one conclusion.

That Humphrey can be to women's lacrosse what a few other Tar Heels have been to their sports.

What Erin Matson is to field hockey.

What Mia Hamm is to women's soccer.

And yes, what Michal Jordan is to basketball.

In other words, an all-time great. Maybe even a GOAT.

"Have you ever seen anybody like Chloe?" Levy was asked.

"Nope," she said. "Not a chance."

And Levy has seen them all.