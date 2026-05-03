UCLA sweeps Stanford to win third beach volleyball championship

Sally Perez makes a great play to take down Stanford and help UCLA win its third NCAA beach volleyball championship. (0:54)

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GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Sally Perez and Maggie Boyd won the clincher as UCLA swept top-seeded Stanford 3-0 on Sunday to win the Bruins' third NCAA beach volleyball championship.

Perez and Boyd wrapped up the Bruins' first championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2018-19, beating the Cardinal's Kelly Belardi and Avery Jackson 21-11, 21-19.

Kaley Mathews and Ensley Alden got third-seeded UCLA (33-6) off and running with a 21-16, 21-11 victory over Brooke Rockwell and Ruby Sorra.

Ava Williamson and Jesse Dueck gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead in the closest match of the day, beating Indigo Clarke and Clara Stowell 21-17, 25-23.

The UCLA tandems of Alexa Fernandez and Harper Cooper as well as Kenzie Brower and Mallory LaBreche were also winning their matches when they became unnecessary.

It was the first championship for UCLA coach Jenny Johnson Jordan, who took the reins in 2023. Stein Metzger led the Bruins to their first two titles.

Stanford (39-4) was aiming for its first championship, advancing to the title match under coach Andrew Fuller with a 3-1 victory over No. 5 Florida State in the semifinals.

UCLA beat No. 2 Texas 3-2 in the other semifinal.

Southern California has won six of 10 championships since the event began in 2016.

TCU ended a four-year run by the Trojans last season when the Horned Frogs beat Loyola Marymount for the title. The tournament wasn't played in 2019 due to COVID-19.