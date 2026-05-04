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          College baseball Week 12: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

          play
          Arkansas' Christian Turner blasts a two-run walk-off homer vs. Ole Miss (2:01)

          Turner shines in the ninth inning as he slams a two-run home run, giving the Razorbacks' the advantage and the 5-4 win over the Rebels. (2:01)

          • ESPN
          May 4, 2026, 02:25 PM

          With two more weeks of conference play, teams across college baseball are eager to make one last push before conference tournaments roll around and prove they're worthy of a spot in the NCAA tournament.

          No new teams entered this week's top 25 for the second time in a row, but there was still plenty of movement. Kansas broke into the top 10 for the first time this season at No. 7 after another perfect 4-0 week, sweeping Arizona and beating Wichita State in a midweek game. Arkansas and Alabama were a couple other big risers this week, jumping up five spots each.

          Oklahoma and Nebraska took big slides down the rankings, dropping nine spots to No. 24 and No. 25, respectively. UCLA remained on top with the rest of the top five holding steady, as well.

          Here is the entire top 25 as of May 4, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

          Top moments

          This is exactly the type of play that gets us excited for regionals.

          We're all in on the Jayhawks right now. They look pretty hard to beat.

          Player to watch

          Dylan Volantis, RHP, Texas

          Volantis was in his bag this past weekend.

          He might just be the best Friday night starter in all of college baseball. Even though ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has him ranked behind fellow Longhorn Ruger Riojas in his 2026 college ace rankings, Volantis is really finding his groove when it matters most.

          Series to watch

          No. 13 Oregon at No. 1 UCLA
          Game 1: 10 p.m. ET Friday
          Game 2: 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday
          Game 3: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

          This could very well be a preview to the Big Ten tournament championship as the league's top squads will face off in Los Angeles. UCLA has held strong in every conference series, and the Bruins have only dropped four games all season long and have already wrapped up the regular-season title. Oregon, however, might pose the toughest challenge to the Bruins yet and get them ready for the postseason.

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times ET.

          1. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 43-4
          Next game: at LMU, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          2. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 37-9
          Next game: vs. Winthrop, 6 p.m.. Wednesday (ACC Network Extra)

          3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 39-8
          Next game: vs. Duke, 7 p.m. Friday (ACC Network Extra)

          4. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 35-10
          Next game: vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          5. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 38-11
          Next game: vs. LSU, 6 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)

          6. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 32-14
          Next game: at UAB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          7. Kansas Jayhawks

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 37-11
          Next game: at Creighton, 7 p.m.

          8. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 33-14
          Next game: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

          9. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 35-10
          Next game: vs. Prairie View, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          10. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 36-11
          Next game: vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          11. Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 36-12
          Next game: vs. Nicholls, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          12. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 34-14
          Next game: at James Madison, 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN+)

          13. Oregon Ducks

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 35-12
          Next game: at UCLA, 10 p.m. Friday

          14. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 33-14
          Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          15. West Virginia Mountaineers

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 31-12
          Next game: vs. Marshall, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          16. Arizona State Sun Devils

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 33-15
          Next game: vs. Oklahoma State, 9 pm. Friday (ESPN2)

          17. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 32-17
          Next game: vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)

          18. USC Trojans

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 37-12
          Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 10 p.m. Tuesday

          19. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 32-16
          Next game: at Troy, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          20. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 32-17
          Next game: vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)

          21. Florida Gators

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 31-17
          Next game: vs. North Florida, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          22. Boston College Eagles

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 35-16
          Next game: vs. NJIT, 4 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network Extra)

          23. Virginia Cavaliers

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 32-16
          Next game: vs. Cal, 6 p.m. Friday (ACC Network Extra)

          24. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 30-16
          Next game: at Arkansas, 7 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)

          25. Nebraska Cornhuskers

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 34-14
          Next game: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. Friday