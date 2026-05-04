College baseball Week 12: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

Turner shines in the ninth inning as he slams a two-run home run, giving the Razorbacks' the advantage and the 5-4 win over the Rebels. (2:01)

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With two more weeks of conference play, teams across college baseball are eager to make one last push before conference tournaments roll around and prove they're worthy of a spot in the NCAA tournament.

No new teams entered this week's top 25 for the second time in a row, but there was still plenty of movement. Kansas broke into the top 10 for the first time this season at No. 7 after another perfect 4-0 week, sweeping Arizona and beating Wichita State in a midweek game. Arkansas and Alabama were a couple other big risers this week, jumping up five spots each.

Oklahoma and Nebraska took big slides down the rankings, dropping nine spots to No. 24 and No. 25, respectively. UCLA remained on top with the rest of the top five holding steady, as well.

Here is the entire top 25 as of May 4, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

This is exactly the type of play that gets us excited for regionals.

We're all in on the Jayhawks right now. They look pretty hard to beat.

ROCK CHALK BLAST 🚀



Josh Dykhoff with a 2-run HOMER to increase KU lead!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ESPN+ / @KUBaseball pic.twitter.com/XzdkYH8B9e — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 2, 2026

Player to watch

Dylan Volantis, RHP, Texas

Volantis was in his bag this past weekend.

HAVE A NIGHT, DYLAN VOLANTIS 👏



6 IP

3 H

0 ER

2 BB

12 K



The @TexasBaseball sophomore ranks No. 22 in the 2027 college draft class 🔥



(🎥@TexasBaseball) pic.twitter.com/xsWInqI7oq — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 2, 2026

He might just be the best Friday night starter in all of college baseball. Even though ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has him ranked behind fellow Longhorn Ruger Riojas in his 2026 college ace rankings, Volantis is really finding his groove when it matters most.

Series to watch

No. 13 Oregon at No. 1 UCLA

Game 1: 10 p.m. ET Friday

Game 2: 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Game 3: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

This could very well be a preview to the Big Ten tournament championship as the league's top squads will face off in Los Angeles. UCLA has held strong in every conference series, and the Bruins have only dropped four games all season long and have already wrapped up the regular-season title. Oregon, however, might pose the toughest challenge to the Bruins yet and get them ready for the postseason.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times ET.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 43-4

Next game: at LMU, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 2

Record: 37-9

Next game: vs. Winthrop, 6 p.m.. Wednesday (ACC Network Extra)

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 3

Record: 39-8

Next game: vs. Duke, 7 p.m. Friday (ACC Network Extra)

4. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 4

Record: 35-10

Next game: vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 5

Record: 38-11

Next game: vs. LSU, 6 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)

6. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 8

Record: 32-14

Next game: at UAB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

7. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous rank: 11

Record: 37-11

Next game: at Creighton, 7 p.m.

8. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 33-14

Next game: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

9. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 7

Record: 35-10

Next game: vs. Prairie View, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

10. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 36-11

Next game: vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

11. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 10

Record: 36-12

Next game: vs. Nicholls, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

12. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 12

Record: 34-14

Next game: at James Madison, 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN+)

13. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 13

Record: 35-12

Next game: at UCLA, 10 p.m. Friday

14. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 14

Record: 33-14

Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 18

Record: 31-12

Next game: vs. Marshall, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

16. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: 19

Record: 33-15

Next game: vs. Oklahoma State, 9 pm. Friday (ESPN2)

17. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 22

Record: 32-17

Next game: vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)

18. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 21

Record: 37-12

Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 10 p.m. Tuesday

19. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 24

Record: 32-16

Next game: at Troy, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

20. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 17

Record: 32-17

Next game: vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)

21. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 25

Record: 31-17

Next game: vs. North Florida, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

22. Boston College Eagles

Previous rank: 20

Record: 35-16

Next game: vs. NJIT, 4 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network Extra)

23. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 23

Record: 32-16

Next game: vs. Cal, 6 p.m. Friday (ACC Network Extra)

24. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 15

Record: 30-16

Next game: at Arkansas, 7 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous rank: 16

Record: 34-14

Next game: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. Friday