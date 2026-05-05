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          College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 13 Top 25 poll

          play
          Haylie McCleney gazes into her crystal ball for SEC Tournament outcomes (2:17)

          SEC Network's McCleney looks into the future to see which under-the-radar teams and rising stars could lead their teams to an SEC title in Lexington. (2:17)

          • ESPN
          May 5, 2026, 04:00 PM

          Conference championships are getting started this week, and in the SEC, especially, that means a lot of matchups between ranked teams. Oklahoma is still atop the poll with Nebraska, Alabama and Texas Tech just behind. But they'll all be just fine heading toward Regionals. It will be the teams toward the bottom of the poll that will need to get some momentum this week to kickstart their push toward Oklahoma City.

          Player to watch

          Jalia Lassiter, Outfielder, LSU

          Lassiter won SEC Player of the Week honors after going 8-for-13 in LSU's series against Auburn, which included a 25-0 drubbing. She'll be key as the Tigers look to make a postseason push.

          Top play

          Oklahoma lost its series opener against Texas A&M but won the following two games to take the series. They were buoyed by plays like this one from Abby Dayton.

          How to watch

          Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

          What's the full schedule?

          You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

          Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN

          Week 13 Top 25

          Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
          All times Eastern.

          1. Oklahoma

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 48-7

          2. Nebraska

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 43-6

          3. Alabama

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 47-6

          4. Texas Tech

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 50-5

          5. Arkansas

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 41-10

          6. Texas

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 39-10

          7. Tennessee

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 42-9

          8. UCLA

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 45-7

          9. Florida

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 47-9

          10. Florida State

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 46-8

          11. Oregon

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 40-11

          12. Duke

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 38-13

          T13. Texas A&M

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 36-16

          T13. Georgia

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 36-17

          15. Oklahoma State

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 37-14

          16. Virginia Tech

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 44-9

          17. Stanford

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 36-12

          18. LSU

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 37-16

          19. Mississippi State

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 37-17

          20. Arizona

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 35-15

          21. Clemson

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 32-19

          22. UCF

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 38-15-1

          23. South Carolina

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 30-25

          24. Louisville

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 43-11

          T25. Arizona State

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 38-16

          T25. Grand Canyon

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 48-7