College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 13 Top 25 poll

Conference championships are getting started this week, and in the SEC, especially, that means a lot of matchups between ranked teams. Oklahoma is still atop the poll with Nebraska, Alabama and Texas Tech just behind. But they'll all be just fine heading toward Regionals. It will be the teams toward the bottom of the poll that will need to get some momentum this week to kickstart their push toward Oklahoma City.
Player to watch
Jalia Lassiter, Outfielder, LSU
Lassiter won SEC Player of the Week honors after going 8-for-13 in LSU's series against Auburn, which included a 25-0 drubbing. She'll be key as the Tigers look to make a postseason push.
Top play
Abby's there ❕— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 2, 2026
📺SECN+ pic.twitter.com/1CSsaGIlRI
Oklahoma lost its series opener against Texas A&M but won the following two games to take the series. They were buoyed by plays like this one from Abby Dayton.
How to watch
Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.
What's the full schedule?
You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.
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Week 13 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 1
Record: 48-7
2. Nebraska
Previous rank: 2
Record: 43-6
3. Alabama
Previous rank: 3
Record: 47-6
4. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 4
Record: 50-5
5. Arkansas
Previous rank: 7
Record: 41-10
6. Texas
Previous rank: 5
Record: 39-10
7. Tennessee
Previous rank: 9
Record: 42-9
8. UCLA
Previous rank: 6
Record: 45-7
9. Florida
Previous rank: 8
Record: 47-9
10. Florida State
Previous rank: 10
Record: 46-8
11. Oregon
Previous rank: 15
Record: 40-11
12. Duke
Previous rank: 11
Record: 38-13
T13. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 12
Record: 36-16
T13. Georgia
Previous rank: 14
Record: 36-17
15. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 13
Record: 37-14
16. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 17
Record: 44-9
17. Stanford
Previous rank: 18
Record: 36-12
18. LSU
Previous rank: 19
Record: 37-16
19. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 16
Record: 37-17
20. Arizona
Previous rank: 20
Record: 35-15
21. Clemson
Previous rank: 22
Record: 32-19
22. UCF
Previous rank: 23
Record: 38-15-1
23. South Carolina
Previous rank: 21
Record: 30-25
24. Louisville
Previous rank: 24
Record: 43-11
T25. Arizona State
Previous rank: NR
Record: 38-16
T25. Grand Canyon
Previous rank: NR
Record: 48-7