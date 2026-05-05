College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 13 Top 25 poll

SEC Network's McCleney looks into the future to see which under-the-radar teams and rising stars could lead their teams to an SEC title in Lexington. (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Conference championships are getting started this week, and in the SEC, especially, that means a lot of matchups between ranked teams. Oklahoma is still atop the poll with Nebraska, Alabama and Texas Tech just behind. But they'll all be just fine heading toward Regionals. It will be the teams toward the bottom of the poll that will need to get some momentum this week to kickstart their push toward Oklahoma City.

Player to watch

Jalia Lassiter, Outfielder, LSU

Lassiter won SEC Player of the Week honors after going 8-for-13 in LSU's series against Auburn, which included a 25-0 drubbing. She'll be key as the Tigers look to make a postseason push.

Top play

Oklahoma lost its series opener against Texas A&M but won the following two games to take the series. They were buoyed by plays like this one from Abby Dayton.

How to watch

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What's the full schedule?

You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

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Week 13 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 1

Record: 48-7

2. Nebraska

Previous rank: 2

Record: 43-6

3. Alabama

Previous rank: 3

Record: 47-6

4. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 4

Record: 50-5

5. Arkansas

Previous rank: 7

Record: 41-10

6. Texas

Previous rank: 5

Record: 39-10

7. Tennessee

Previous rank: 9

Record: 42-9

8. UCLA

Previous rank: 6

Record: 45-7

9. Florida

Previous rank: 8

Record: 47-9

10. Florida State

Previous rank: 10

Record: 46-8

11. Oregon

Previous rank: 15

Record: 40-11

12. Duke

Previous rank: 11

Record: 38-13

T13. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 12

Record: 36-16

T13. Georgia

Previous rank: 14

Record: 36-17

15. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 13

Record: 37-14

16. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 17

Record: 44-9

17. Stanford

Previous rank: 18

Record: 36-12

18. LSU

Previous rank: 19

Record: 37-16

19. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 16

Record: 37-17

20. Arizona

Previous rank: 20

Record: 35-15

21. Clemson

Previous rank: 22

Record: 32-19

22. UCF

Previous rank: 23

Record: 38-15-1

23. South Carolina

Previous rank: 21

Record: 30-25

24. Louisville

Previous rank: 24

Record: 43-11

T25. Arizona State

Previous rank: NR

Record: 38-16

T25. Grand Canyon

Previous rank: NR

Record: 48-7