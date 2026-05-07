How to watch 2026 men's NCAA volleyball tournament on ESPN

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The 2026 NCAA men's volleyball tournament continues Saturday with the semifinal matches at Pauley Pavilion on the UCLA campus. Both semifinals will be available in the ESPN App.

UC Irvine will take on fourth-seeded Ball State in one semifinal, followed by defending national champion Long Beach State facing second-seeded Hawai'i in the other semifinal.

Of the four remaining teams, Ball State is the only one that has never won a national championship.

Here are key facts about the NCAA men's volleyball tournament:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's volleyball streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

May 9

6:30 p.m.: UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Ball State

9:30 p.m.: No. 3 Long Beach State vs. No. 2 Hawai'i

May 11

7 p.m.: Championship match on ESPN2

Who has won the past five NCAA men's volleyball championships?

2025: Long Beach State

2024: UCLA

2023: UCLA

2022: Hawai'i

2021: Hawai'i

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, rankings and more.