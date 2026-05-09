UCLA senior Megan Grant ties softball single-season HR mark

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UCLA senior Megan Grant hit her 37th home run of the season on Friday, tying the NCAA Division I softball single-season record set by former Arizona player Laura Espinoza in 1995.

The record-tying home run came in the second inning of the Big Ten tournament semifinals against Wisconsin, a game UCLA won 19-5. Grant is now one home run away from breaking the record, which could happen as soon as Saturday in the final vs. Nebraska.

Grant accomplished the feat in 54 games, compared to Espinoza's 72 games.

The UCLA senior has been in a chase against Oklahoma freshman catcher Kendall Wells to break the single-season record this season. Wells remains at 36 homeruns for her freshman season, after the Sooners exited the SEC tournament early on Thursday.

UCLAs' Megan Grant runs the bases during an NCAA softball game on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/John McCoy, File

Both players will have a chance to add to their home run totals in the Women's College World Series, which takes place three weeks after the Big Ten tournament's conclusion.

The Sooners and Bruins have both shattered the record for home runs hit in a season. The two programs were tied with 173 home runs, prior to Oklahoma's SEC tournament exit. The Sooners last owned the NCAA single-season team home-run record in 2001 with 161 home runs.

Prior to Friday's game, Grant was hitting .478 this season and positioned herself nicely in the top 10 best hitters in the nation. Known for her power at the plate, the utility player also made history during her junior year when she hit 26 home runs, the most in a single season in Big Ten history.

Earlier this week, Grant went fourth overall to the Portland Cascade in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) College Draft. The San Bruno native was the first hitter selected in this year's draft, and her teammate Jordan Woolery was the third. In April, Grant received her AUSL Golden Ticket alongside teammates Woolery and Taylor Tinsley.

Before her final softball season started this spring, Grant played limited minutes as a reserve for the 2026 National Champion UCLA women's basketball team.