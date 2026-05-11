College baseball Week 13: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

As the last week of the baseball regular season is near, SEC Network's David Dellucci details what to expect from SEC tournament seeding to a potential triple crown. (1:34)

What 2 Watch 4: How is the positioning going to shake up in Hoover? (1:34)

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We've made it to the final week of the regular season! And a lot of top teams are hitting a few bumps in the road.

UCLA suffered its first conference loss to Oregon over the weekend, but the Bruins remain at No. 1 since it did end up winning the series over the Ducks. After rising the rankings in the past few weeks and cracking the top 10, the Kansas Jayhawks dropped all four of its games last week and took a big tumble to No. 14. But for its part in sweeping the Jayhawks, the West Virginia Mountaineers have climbed into the top 10 themselves.

Another big mover this week was Costal Carolina, as the Chants fell 12 spots. Virginia and Oklahoma dropped out of the rankings completely, and taking their places are Oklahoma State at No. 21 and Cincinnati at No. 25.

Here is the entire top 25 as of May 11, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

Not just one, but two grand slams in one game?! Put this video on repeat.

And this catch from Paul Vazquez is another play we just can't stop watching.

Player to watch

Caden Glauber, RHP, North Carolina

The freshman for UNC has been tough all season long and one of the better relivers in the country, too. He has a 1.84 ERA and he has 69Ks. How Glauber is able to handle his first college baseball postseason will be interesting to watch, but North Carolina has to get through NC State first this weekend.

Flat. Out. Filth. 🌎



The freshman is pure class. pic.twitter.com/DSt13mFLk6 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 9, 2026

Series to watch

No. 4 Georgia at No. 5 Auburn

Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)

Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)

Game 3: 3 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network+)

Georgia has already wrapped up the regular-season SEC title and the top spot in next week's conference tourney, but we will be absolutely watching what happens in The Plains this weekend. This top-five matchup will bring the heat as UGA's Daniel Jackson leads the conference in home runs at 25.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times ET.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 46-5

Next game: at Washington, 9:05 p.m. Thursday

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 2

Record: 40-9

Next game: at UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. Tuesday

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 3

Record: 42-8

Next game: vs. Mercer, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 5

Record: 41-11

Next game: at Auburn, 8 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)

5. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 35-15

Next game: at Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

6. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 4

Record: 37-12

Next game: vs. Missouri, 7:30 p.m. Thursday t(SEC Network+)

7. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 10

Record: 40-11

Next game: vs. Portland, 8:35 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

8. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 12

Record: 37-14

Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, 8 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+)

9. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 15

Record: 35-12

Next game: vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+)

10. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 9

Record: 37-12

Next game: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)

11. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 14

Record: 36-15

Next game: vs. Miami, 6 p.m. Thursday (ACC Network Extra)

12. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 17

Record: 34-18

Next game: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)

13. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 10

Record: 38-14

Next game: at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)

14. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous rank: 7

Record: 37-15

Next game: at BYU, 8 p.m. Thursday

15. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 20

Record: 34-18

Next game: vs. UT Martin, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

16. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 13

Record: 36-14

Next game: vs. USC, 10:05 p.m. Thursday

17. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 18

Record: 41-12

Next game: at Oregon, 9 p.m. Thursday

18. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 19

Record: 35-17

Next game: vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)

19. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 21

Record: 34-18

Next game: at LSU, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)

20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 8

Record: 34-17

Next game: vs. The Citadel, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous rank: NR

Record: 33-18

Next game: at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. Tuesday

22. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: 16

Record: 34-17

Next game: at Houston, 7:30 pm. Thursday (ESPN+)

23. Boston College Eagles

Previous rank: 22

Record: 36-17

Next game: vs. UMass Lowell, 4 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

24. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous rank: 25

Record: 37-14

Next game: at Creighton, 7 p.m. Tuesday

25. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous rank: NR

Record: 35-18

Next game: vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+)