College baseball Week 13: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

We've made it to the final week of the regular season! And a lot of top teams are hitting a few bumps in the road.
UCLA suffered its first conference loss to Oregon over the weekend, but the Bruins remain at No. 1 since it did end up winning the series over the Ducks. After rising the rankings in the past few weeks and cracking the top 10, the Kansas Jayhawks dropped all four of its games last week and took a big tumble to No. 14. But for its part in sweeping the Jayhawks, the West Virginia Mountaineers have climbed into the top 10 themselves.
Another big mover this week was Costal Carolina, as the Chants fell 12 spots. Virginia and Oklahoma dropped out of the rankings completely, and taking their places are Oklahoma State at No. 21 and Cincinnati at No. 25.
Here is the entire top 25 as of May 11, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.
Top moments
Not just one, but two grand slams in one game?! Put this video on repeat.
BEANS. TWO BOMBS. TWO GRAND SLAMS. https://t.co/iwFGka6431 pic.twitter.com/JP0ERik1aw— Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 8, 2026
And this catch from Paul Vazquez is another play we just can't stop watching.
Paul Vazquez WEB GEM alert #D1Top10 #SCTop10 #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/z8QyymyPSb— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 9, 2026
Player to watch
Caden Glauber, RHP, North Carolina
The freshman for UNC has been tough all season long and one of the better relivers in the country, too. He has a 1.84 ERA and he has 69Ks. How Glauber is able to handle his first college baseball postseason will be interesting to watch, but North Carolina has to get through NC State first this weekend.
Flat. Out. Filth. 🌎— Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 9, 2026
The freshman is pure class. pic.twitter.com/DSt13mFLk6
Series to watch
No. 4 Georgia at No. 5 Auburn
Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)
Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)
Game 3: 3 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network+)
Georgia has already wrapped up the regular-season SEC title and the top spot in next week's conference tourney, but we will be absolutely watching what happens in The Plains this weekend. This top-five matchup will bring the heat as UGA's Daniel Jackson leads the conference in home runs at 25.
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times ET.
1. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: 1
Record: 46-5
Next game: at Washington, 9:05 p.m. Thursday
2. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 2
Record: 40-9
Next game: at UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. Tuesday
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: 3
Record: 42-8
Next game: vs. Mercer, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
4. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 5
Record: 41-11
Next game: at Auburn, 8 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)
5. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 6
Record: 35-15
Next game: at Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
6. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 4
Record: 37-12
Next game: vs. Missouri, 7:30 p.m. Thursday t(SEC Network+)
7. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 10
Record: 40-11
Next game: vs. Portland, 8:35 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
8. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 12
Record: 37-14
Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, 8 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+)
9. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous rank: 15
Record: 35-12
Next game: vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+)
10. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous rank: 9
Record: 37-12
Next game: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)
11. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 14
Record: 36-15
Next game: vs. Miami, 6 p.m. Thursday (ACC Network Extra)
12. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 17
Record: 34-18
Next game: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)
13. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Previous rank: 10
Record: 38-14
Next game: at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)
14. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous rank: 7
Record: 37-15
Next game: at BYU, 8 p.m. Thursday
15. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous rank: 20
Record: 34-18
Next game: vs. UT Martin, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)
16. Oregon Ducks
Previous rank: 13
Record: 36-14
Next game: vs. USC, 10:05 p.m. Thursday
17. USC Trojans
Previous rank: 18
Record: 41-12
Next game: at Oregon, 9 p.m. Thursday
18. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous rank: 19
Record: 35-17
Next game: vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)
19. Florida Gators
Previous rank: 21
Record: 34-18
Next game: at LSU, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+)
20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Previous rank: 8
Record: 34-17
Next game: vs. The Citadel, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
21. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous rank: NR
Record: 33-18
Next game: at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. Tuesday
22. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous rank: 16
Record: 34-17
Next game: at Houston, 7:30 pm. Thursday (ESPN+)
23. Boston College Eagles
Previous rank: 22
Record: 36-17
Next game: vs. UMass Lowell, 4 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
24. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Previous rank: 25
Record: 37-14
Next game: at Creighton, 7 p.m. Tuesday
25. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous rank: NR
Record: 35-18
Next game: vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+)