College baseball Week 14: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

We're moving on to the postseason! Conference tournaments begin this week starting Tuesday, but let's break down the latest top 25 one more time.
The UCLA Bruins dropped just their second game in conference play, but remain in the No. 1 spot as they have been in all season long, and from then on there wasn't really a whole lot of change to the top 10, minus Texas and Auburn swapping spots. Beyond that, Tennessee entered the rankings for the first time in a few weeks at No. 23 as Boston College exited. USC took the biggest slide down the rankings going from No. 17 to No. 25.
Here is the entire top 25 as of May 18, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.
Top moments
Hitting three home runs in one game?! Why not. Florida has been playing well all season long, and getting production from guys such as Hayden Yost will only help the Gators in the postseason.
GEESH YOSTY! Save some for the rest of them 😤— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 16, 2026
Hayden Yost with his 3rd homer of the day!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 SECN+ / @GatorsBB pic.twitter.com/gXxL9XAuP7
And UCLA had a ton of highlight-worthy plays to choose from, but this one was our favorite.
Can't catch him 🏎️@UCLABaseball brings another run home on a wild pitch!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 B1G+pic.twitter.com/x3N9JzX6BY— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 16, 2026
Player to watch
Kollin Ritchie, CF, Oklahoma State
Ritchie has found his groove at the perfect time for Oklahoma State. He is second in the country in home runs with 29, has 73 RBIs and is batting .358/.448/.863. It will be fun to see if he can keep his prowess up in the Big 12 tournament and beyond.
Ritchie 🚀#GoPokes | @RitchieKollin pic.twitter.com/ubEGDaxyyi— OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 15, 2026
What to watch
SEC tournament: Available on SEC Network and the ESPN App
All conference tournaments are in action this week, and we're going to be glued to our TVs watching what unravels before the start of the NCAA tournament, but we're of course going to be extra dialed into the SEC tournament. Often referred to as the gauntlet before regionals, there will be plenty of action in Hoover, Alabama. Can Georgia pull off a second conference title after winning the regular-season crown? Or will someone else come out on top?
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times ET.
1. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: 1
Record: 48-6
Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 2 p.m. Friday
2. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 2
Record: 43-10
Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, 3 p.m. Friday (ACC Network)
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: 3
Record: 45-9
Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, 3 p.m. Thursday (ACC Network)
4. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 4
Record: 43-12
Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 4 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)
5. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 6
Record: 40-12
Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 4 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)
6. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 5
Record: 36-18
Next game: SEC tournament second round, 9 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network)
7. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 7
Record: 43-12
Next game: No conference tournament
8. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 8
Record: 40-14
Next game: Sun Belt tournament, 5 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)
9. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous rank: 9
Record: 37-13
Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)
10. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous rank: 10
Record: 39-13
Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 8 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)
11. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 11
Record: 38-16
Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Friday (ACC Network)
12. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 12
Record: 36-19
Next game: SEC tournament second round, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)
13. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous rank: 14
Record: 39-16
Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 3:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)
14. Oregon Ducks
Previous rank: 16
Record: 38-15
Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 10 p.m. Friday
15. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous rank: 18
Record: 37-18
Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 8 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)
16. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Previous rank: 13
Record: 39-16
Next game: SEC tournament second round, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)
17. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous rank: 15
Record: 36-20
Next game: SEC tournament first round vs. Missouri, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)
18. Florida Gators
Previous rank: 19
Record: 37-18
Next game: SEC tournament second round, 2 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network)
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous rank: 21
Record: 36-19
Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals vs. UCF, noon Thursday (ESPNU)
20. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Previous rank: 24
Record: 41-14
Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Friday
21. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous rank: 22
Record: 36-18
Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals vs. Cincinnati, 11 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)
22. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous rank: 25
Record: 35-18
Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals vs. Arizona State, 11 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)
23. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous rank: NR
Record: 37-19
Next game: SEC tournament first round vs. South Carolina, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)
24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Previous rank: 20
Record: 36-19
Next game: Sun Belt tournament, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)
25. USC Trojans
Previous rank: 17
Record: 42-14
Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, noon Friday