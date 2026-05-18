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          College baseball Week 14: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

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          David Dellucci makes bold SEC Baseball Tournament predictions (3:51)

          Rally Cap's Dellucci takes his pick on the most dangerous Tuesday team, most important player and which team he thinks will come out on top when it's all said and done. (3:51)

          • ESPN
          May 18, 2026, 01:45 PM

          We're moving on to the postseason! Conference tournaments begin this week starting Tuesday, but let's break down the latest top 25 one more time.

          The UCLA Bruins dropped just their second game in conference play, but remain in the No. 1 spot as they have been in all season long, and from then on there wasn't really a whole lot of change to the top 10, minus Texas and Auburn swapping spots. Beyond that, Tennessee entered the rankings for the first time in a few weeks at No. 23 as Boston College exited. USC took the biggest slide down the rankings going from No. 17 to No. 25.

          Here is the entire top 25 as of May 18, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

          Top moments

          Hitting three home runs in one game?! Why not. Florida has been playing well all season long, and getting production from guys such as Hayden Yost will only help the Gators in the postseason.

          And UCLA had a ton of highlight-worthy plays to choose from, but this one was our favorite.

          Player to watch

          Kollin Ritchie, CF, Oklahoma State

          Ritchie has found his groove at the perfect time for Oklahoma State. He is second in the country in home runs with 29, has 73 RBIs and is batting .358/.448/.863. It will be fun to see if he can keep his prowess up in the Big 12 tournament and beyond.

          What to watch

          SEC tournament: Available on SEC Network and the ESPN App

          All conference tournaments are in action this week, and we're going to be glued to our TVs watching what unravels before the start of the NCAA tournament, but we're of course going to be extra dialed into the SEC tournament. Often referred to as the gauntlet before regionals, there will be plenty of action in Hoover, Alabama. Can Georgia pull off a second conference title after winning the regular-season crown? Or will someone else come out on top?

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times ET.

          1. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 48-6
          Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 2 p.m. Friday

          2. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 43-10
          Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, 3 p.m. Friday (ACC Network)

          3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 45-9
          Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, 3 p.m. Thursday (ACC Network)

          4. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 43-12
          Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 4 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)

          5. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 40-12
          Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 4 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)

          6. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 36-18
          Next game: SEC tournament second round, 9 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network)

          7. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 43-12
          Next game: No conference tournament

          8. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 40-14
          Next game: Sun Belt tournament, 5 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)

          9. West Virginia Mountaineers

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 37-13
          Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)

          10. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 39-13
          Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 8 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)

          11. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 38-16
          Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Friday (ACC Network)

          12. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 36-19
          Next game: SEC tournament second round, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

          13. Kansas Jayhawks

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 39-16
          Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 3:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)

          14. Oregon Ducks

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 38-15
          Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 10 p.m. Friday

          15. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 37-18
          Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 8 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)

          16. Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 39-16
          Next game: SEC tournament second round, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

          17. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 36-20
          Next game: SEC tournament first round vs. Missouri, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

          18. Florida Gators

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 37-18
          Next game: SEC tournament second round, 2 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network)

          19. Oklahoma State Cowboys

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 36-19
          Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals vs. UCF, noon Thursday (ESPNU)

          20. Nebraska Cornhuskers

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 41-14
          Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Friday

          21. Arizona State Sun Devils

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 36-18
          Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals vs. Cincinnati, 11 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)

          22. Cincinnati Bearcats

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 35-18
          Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals vs. Arizona State, 11 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)

          23. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 37-19
          Next game: SEC tournament first round vs. South Carolina, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

          24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 36-19
          Next game: Sun Belt tournament, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)

          25. USC Trojans

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 42-14
          Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, noon Friday