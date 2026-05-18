College baseball Week 14: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

Rally Cap's Dellucci takes his pick on the most dangerous Tuesday team, most important player and which team he thinks will come out on top when it's all said and done. (3:51)

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We're moving on to the postseason! Conference tournaments begin this week starting Tuesday, but let's break down the latest top 25 one more time.

The UCLA Bruins dropped just their second game in conference play, but remain in the No. 1 spot as they have been in all season long, and from then on there wasn't really a whole lot of change to the top 10, minus Texas and Auburn swapping spots. Beyond that, Tennessee entered the rankings for the first time in a few weeks at No. 23 as Boston College exited. USC took the biggest slide down the rankings going from No. 17 to No. 25.

Here is the entire top 25 as of May 18, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

Hitting three home runs in one game?! Why not. Florida has been playing well all season long, and getting production from guys such as Hayden Yost will only help the Gators in the postseason.

GEESH YOSTY! Save some for the rest of them 😤



Hayden Yost with his 3rd homer of the day!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 SECN+ / @GatorsBB pic.twitter.com/gXxL9XAuP7 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 16, 2026

And UCLA had a ton of highlight-worthy plays to choose from, but this one was our favorite.

Can't catch him 🏎️@UCLABaseball brings another run home on a wild pitch!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 B1G+pic.twitter.com/x3N9JzX6BY — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 16, 2026

Player to watch

Kollin Ritchie, CF, Oklahoma State

Ritchie has found his groove at the perfect time for Oklahoma State. He is second in the country in home runs with 29, has 73 RBIs and is batting .358/.448/.863. It will be fun to see if he can keep his prowess up in the Big 12 tournament and beyond.

What to watch

SEC tournament: Available on SEC Network and the ESPN App

All conference tournaments are in action this week, and we're going to be glued to our TVs watching what unravels before the start of the NCAA tournament, but we're of course going to be extra dialed into the SEC tournament. Often referred to as the gauntlet before regionals, there will be plenty of action in Hoover, Alabama. Can Georgia pull off a second conference title after winning the regular-season crown? Or will someone else come out on top?

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times ET.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 48-6

Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 2 p.m. Friday

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 2

Record: 43-10

Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, 3 p.m. Friday (ACC Network)

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 3

Record: 45-9

Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, 3 p.m. Thursday (ACC Network)

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 4

Record: 43-12

Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 4 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)

5. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 6

Record: 40-12

Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 4 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)

6. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 5

Record: 36-18

Next game: SEC tournament second round, 9 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network)

7. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 43-12

Next game: No conference tournament

8. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 8

Record: 40-14

Next game: Sun Belt tournament, 5 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)

9. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 37-13

Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)

10. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 10

Record: 39-13

Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 8 p.m. Friday (SEC Network)

11. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 11

Record: 38-16

Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Friday (ACC Network)

12. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 12

Record: 36-19

Next game: SEC tournament second round, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

13. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous rank: 14

Record: 39-16

Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, 3:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)

14. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 16

Record: 38-15

Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 10 p.m. Friday

15. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 18

Record: 37-18

Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, 8 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)

16. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 13

Record: 39-16

Next game: SEC tournament second round, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

17. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 15

Record: 36-20

Next game: SEC tournament first round vs. Missouri, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

18. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 19

Record: 37-18

Next game: SEC tournament second round, 2 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network)

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous rank: 21

Record: 36-19

Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals vs. UCF, noon Thursday (ESPNU)

20. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous rank: 24

Record: 41-14

Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Friday

21. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: 22

Record: 36-18

Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals vs. Cincinnati, 11 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)

22. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous rank: 25

Record: 35-18

Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals vs. Arizona State, 11 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU)

23. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: NR

Record: 37-19

Next game: SEC tournament first round vs. South Carolina, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 20

Record: 36-19

Next game: Sun Belt tournament, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)

25. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 17

Record: 42-14

Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, noon Friday