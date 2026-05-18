Virginia men's lax coach Lars Tiffany out after 10 seasons

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Virginia has announced that men's lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany will not return as head coach.

Tiffany won back-to-back national championships with the Cavaliers in 2019 and 2021, with no tournament held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 10 seasons in Charlottesville, Tiffany went 108-51, but had struggled over the past two seasons.

The Cavs missed the NCAA tournament last year for the first time since Tiffany's first season in 2017. After a slow start this season, Virginia (10-7) beat No. 1 Notre Dame and fifth-ranked North Carolina to win the ACC tournament title. But the Cavaliers followed that up with a home loss to Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Tiffany was hired to replace coaching legend Dom Starsia after the 2016 season, which saw Tiffany lead his alma mater Brown to the Final Four.

Virginia said in its statement that it will begin a national search to find its next coach, who will be just the program's third coach since 1993.