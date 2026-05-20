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          How to watch 2026 NCAA lacrosse championships on ESPN

          M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 20, 2026, 03:34 PM

          The NCAA Division I men's and women's lacrosse tournaments continue this weekend, with ESPN providing full coverage of the semifinal and championship games.

          Top-seeded Princeton leads the men's bracket, with No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 6 Syracuse and unseeded Duke also vying for the title at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

          On the women's side, No. 1 Northwestern, No. 2 (and defending champion) North Carolina, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Johns Hopkins remain in the hunt for the crown at Northwestern's Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.

          Here are key facts about the men's and women's lacrosse tournaments:

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's lacrosse and women's lacrosse streaming hubs.

          What is the schedule?

          All times ET

          Women's semifinals

          May 22

          3 p.m.: No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 North Carolina on ESPNU

          5 p.m.: "NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship Studio Update" on ESPNU

          5:30 p.m.: No. 4 Johns Hopkins vs. No. 1 Northwestern on ESPNU

          Men's semifinals

          May 23

          Noon: Duke vs. No. 1 Princeton on ESPN2

          2 p.m.: "NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship Studio Update" on ESPN2

          2:30 p.m.: No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Notre Dame on ESPN2

          Women's championship

          May 24

          Noon on ESPN

          2 p.m.: "NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championships Trophy Presentation" in the ESPN App

          Men's championship

          May 25

          1 p.m. on ESPN

          3:30 p.m.: "NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships Trophy Presentation" in the ESPN App

          Who has won the past five NCAA Division I men's lacrosse championships?

          2025: Cornell

          2024: Notre Dame

          2023: Notre Dame

          2022: Maryland

          2021: Virginia

          Who has won the past five NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championships?

          2025: North Carolina

          2024: Boston College

          2023: Northwestern

          2022: North Carolina

          2021: Boston College

          How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, rankings and more.