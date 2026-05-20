How to watch 2026 NCAA lacrosse championships on ESPN

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The NCAA Division I men's and women's lacrosse tournaments continue this weekend, with ESPN providing full coverage of the semifinal and championship games.

Top-seeded Princeton leads the men's bracket, with No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 6 Syracuse and unseeded Duke also vying for the title at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On the women's side, No. 1 Northwestern, No. 2 (and defending champion) North Carolina, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Johns Hopkins remain in the hunt for the crown at Northwestern's Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.

Here are key facts about the men's and women's lacrosse tournaments:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's lacrosse and women's lacrosse streaming hubs.

What is the schedule?

All times ET

Women's semifinals

May 22

3 p.m.: No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 North Carolina on ESPNU

5 p.m.: "NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship Studio Update" on ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: No. 4 Johns Hopkins vs. No. 1 Northwestern on ESPNU

Men's semifinals

May 23

Noon: Duke vs. No. 1 Princeton on ESPN2

2 p.m.: "NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship Studio Update" on ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Notre Dame on ESPN2

Women's championship

May 24

Noon on ESPN

2 p.m.: "NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championships Trophy Presentation" in the ESPN App

Men's championship

May 25

1 p.m. on ESPN

3:30 p.m.: "NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships Trophy Presentation" in the ESPN App

Who has won the past five NCAA Division I men's lacrosse championships?

2025: Cornell

2024: Notre Dame

2023: Notre Dame

2022: Maryland

2021: Virginia

Who has won the past five NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championships?

2025: North Carolina

2024: Boston College

2023: Northwestern

2022: North Carolina

2021: Boston College

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, rankings and more.