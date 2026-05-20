How to watch 2026 NCAA lacrosse championships on ESPN

The NCAA Division I men's and women's lacrosse tournaments continue this weekend, with ESPN providing full coverage of the semifinal and championship games.
Top-seeded Princeton leads the men's bracket, with No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 6 Syracuse and unseeded Duke also vying for the title at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.
On the women's side, No. 1 Northwestern, No. 2 (and defending champion) North Carolina, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Johns Hopkins remain in the hunt for the crown at Northwestern's Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.
Here are key facts about the men's and women's lacrosse tournaments:
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's lacrosse and women's lacrosse streaming hubs.
What is the schedule?
All times ET
Women's semifinals
May 22
3 p.m.: No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 North Carolina on ESPNU
5 p.m.: "NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship Studio Update" on ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: No. 4 Johns Hopkins vs. No. 1 Northwestern on ESPNU
Men's semifinals
May 23
Noon: Duke vs. No. 1 Princeton on ESPN2
2 p.m.: "NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship Studio Update" on ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Notre Dame on ESPN2
Women's championship
May 24
Noon on ESPN
2 p.m.: "NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championships Trophy Presentation" in the ESPN App
Men's championship
May 25
1 p.m. on ESPN
3:30 p.m.: "NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships Trophy Presentation" in the ESPN App
Who has won the past five NCAA Division I men's lacrosse championships?
2025: Cornell
2024: Notre Dame
2023: Notre Dame
2022: Maryland
2021: Virginia
Who has won the past five NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championships?
2025: North Carolina
2024: Boston College
2023: Northwestern
2022: North Carolina
2021: Boston College
How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, rankings and more.