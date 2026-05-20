College baseball conference tournaments: Power 4 schedule, scores

SEC Network's Dari Nowkhah provides a full explanation of how the new ABS system will work at the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament. (1:52)

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College baseball conference tournaments are underway, and there will be no shortage of drama as teams are showing the selection committee why they deserve a spot in the NCAA tournament as regionals begin next weekend. And Tuesday brought plenty of heat with Duke scoring 21 runs and BYU scoring 18 in their respective tourney openers.

With Georgia winning the regular-season title in the SEC, Georgia Tech winning the ACC, Kansas winning the Big 12 and UCLA, the top team in the country, winning the Big Ten, we'll have to wait to see if these four teams add one more title to their résumés.

The SEC, ACC and Big 12 tournaments are all single-elimination brackets, but the Big Ten will feature a double-elimination bracket for the first three days, then move to a single-elimination format for the quarterfinals and beyond. Something else to keep an eye on is the SEC's new ABS.

We're keeping track of all schedules and results for the Power 4 baseball tournaments here.

All times ET.

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SEC | ACC

Big 12 | Big Ten

SEC

Single elimination; complete scoreboard

Tuesday: First round

Game 1: Missouri 10, Ole Miss 8 -- Ole Miss eliminated

Game 2: Vanderbilt 8, Kentucky 5 -- Kentucky eliminated

Game 3: Tennessee 11, South Carolina 6 -- South Carolina eliminated

Game 4: LSU 6, Oklahoma 2 -- Oklahoma eliminated

Wednesday: Second round

Game 5: Mississippi State 12, Missouri 2 (7 innings) -- Missouri eliminated

Game 6: Vanderbilt vs. Florida, 2 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 7: Tennessee vs. Arkansas, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: LSU vs. Auburn, 9 p.m. on SEC Network

Thursday: Quarterfinals

Game 9: Mississippi State vs. Georgia, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Alabama, 8 p.m. on SEC Network

Friday: Quarterfinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Texas, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday: Semifinals

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 5 p.m. on SEC Network

Sunday: Championship

Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m. on ABC/SEC Network

ACC

Single elimination; complete scoreboard

Tuesday: First round

Game 1: Duke 21, NC State 12 -- NC State eliminated

Game 2: Stanford 11, Cal 4 -- Cal eliminated

Game 3: Notre Dame 5, Clemson 4 -- Clemson eliminated

Game 4: Pitt 16, Louisville 8 -- Louisville eliminated

Wednesday: Second round

Game 5: Virginia 6, Duke 4 -- Duke eliminated

Game 6: Miami vs. Stanford, 1 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 7: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, 5 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 8: Wake Forest vs. Pitt, 9 p.m. on ACC Network

Thursday: Quarterfinals

Game 9: Georgia Tech vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 10: Boston College vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Friday: Quarterfinals

Game 11: North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 12 Florida State vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Saturday: Semifinals

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 5 p.m. on ACC Network

Sunday: Championship

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, noon on ESPN2

Big 12

Single elimination; complete scoreboard

Tuesday: First round

Game 1: BYU 18, Texas Tech 8 -- Texas Tech eliminated

Game 2: Kansas State 9, Utah 5 -- Utah eliminated

Wednesday: Second round

Game 3: Baylor vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 4: TCU vs. Kansas State, 11 p.m. on ESPN+

Thursday: Quarterfinals

Game 5: UCF vs. Oklahoma State, noon on ESPNU

Game 6: Kansas vs. Game 3 winner, 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 7: West Virginia vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 8: Arizona State vs. Cincinnati, 11 p.m. on ESPNU

Friday: Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday: Championship

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Big Ten

Double elimination Tuesday-Thursday, single elimination Friday-Sunday; complete scoreboard

Tuesday

Game 1: Michigan State 8, Purdue 4

Game 2: Iowa 10, Illinois 6

Game 3: Michigan 10, Rutgers 0 (7 innings)

Game 4: Washington 8, Ohio State 6

Wednesday

Game 5: Purdue vs. Illinois, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Rutgers vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Michigan State vs. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Michigan vs. Washington, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Friday: Quarterfinals

Game 11: USC vs. Game 7 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 12: UCLA vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Nebraska vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 14: Oregon vs. Game 8 winner, 10 p.m.

Saturday: Semifinals

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday: Championship

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m.