        <
        >

          College baseball conference tournaments: Power 4 schedule, scores

          play
          Breaking down the Automated Ball-Strike making SEC debut in Hoover (1:52)

          SEC Network's Dari Nowkhah provides a full explanation of how the new ABS system will work at the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament. (1:52)

          • ESPN
          May 20, 2026, 06:36 PM

          College baseball conference tournaments are underway, and there will be no shortage of drama as teams are showing the selection committee why they deserve a spot in the NCAA tournament as regionals begin next weekend. And Tuesday brought plenty of heat with Duke scoring 21 runs and BYU scoring 18 in their respective tourney openers.

          With Georgia winning the regular-season title in the SEC, Georgia Tech winning the ACC, Kansas winning the Big 12 and UCLA, the top team in the country, winning the Big Ten, we'll have to wait to see if these four teams add one more title to their résumés.

          The SEC, ACC and Big 12 tournaments are all single-elimination brackets, but the Big Ten will feature a double-elimination bracket for the first three days, then move to a single-elimination format for the quarterfinals and beyond. Something else to keep an eye on is the SEC's new ABS.

          We're keeping track of all schedules and results for the Power 4 baseball tournaments here.

          All times ET.

          Jump to:
          SEC | ACC
          Big 12 | Big Ten

          SEC

          Single elimination; complete scoreboard

          Tuesday: First round

          Game 1: Missouri 10, Ole Miss 8 -- Ole Miss eliminated

          Game 2: Vanderbilt 8, Kentucky 5 -- Kentucky eliminated

          Game 3: Tennessee 11, South Carolina 6 -- South Carolina eliminated

          Game 4: LSU 6, Oklahoma 2 -- Oklahoma eliminated

          Wednesday: Second round

          Game 5: Mississippi State 12, Missouri 2 (7 innings) -- Missouri eliminated

          Game 6: Vanderbilt vs. Florida, 2 p.m. on SEC Network

          Game 7: Tennessee vs. Arkansas, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network

          Game 8: LSU vs. Auburn, 9 p.m. on SEC Network

          Thursday: Quarterfinals

          Game 9: Mississippi State vs. Georgia, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

          Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Alabama, 8 p.m. on SEC Network

          Friday: Quarterfinals

          Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Texas, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

          Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m. on SEC Network

          Saturday: Semifinals

          Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m. on SEC Network

          Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 5 p.m. on SEC Network

          Sunday: Championship

          Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m. on ABC/SEC Network

          ACC

          Single elimination; complete scoreboard

          Tuesday: First round

          Game 1: Duke 21, NC State 12 -- NC State eliminated

          Game 2: Stanford 11, Cal 4 -- Cal eliminated

          Game 3: Notre Dame 5, Clemson 4 -- Clemson eliminated

          Game 4: Pitt 16, Louisville 8 -- Louisville eliminated

          Wednesday: Second round

          Game 5: Virginia 6, Duke 4 -- Duke eliminated

          Game 6: Miami vs. Stanford, 1 p.m. on ACC Network

          Game 7: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, 5 p.m. on ACC Network

          Game 8: Wake Forest vs. Pitt, 9 p.m. on ACC Network

          Thursday: Quarterfinals

          Game 9: Georgia Tech vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network

          Game 10: Boston College vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

          Friday: Quarterfinals

          Game 11: North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network

          Game 12 Florida State vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

          Saturday: Semifinals

          Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. on ACC Network

          Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 5 p.m. on ACC Network

          Sunday: Championship

          Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, noon on ESPN2

          Big 12

          Single elimination; complete scoreboard

          Tuesday: First round

          Game 1: BYU 18, Texas Tech 8 -- Texas Tech eliminated

          Game 2: Kansas State 9, Utah 5 -- Utah eliminated

          Wednesday: Second round

          Game 3: Baylor vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

          Game 4: TCU vs. Kansas State, 11 p.m. on ESPN+

          Thursday: Quarterfinals

          Game 5: UCF vs. Oklahoma State, noon on ESPNU

          Game 6: Kansas vs. Game 3 winner, 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

          Game 7: West Virginia vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

          Game 8: Arizona State vs. Cincinnati, 11 p.m. on ESPNU

          Friday: Semifinals

          Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

          Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11 p.m. on ESPN+

          Saturday: Championship

          Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

          Big Ten

          Double elimination Tuesday-Thursday, single elimination Friday-Sunday; complete scoreboard

          Tuesday

          Game 1: Michigan State 8, Purdue 4

          Game 2: Iowa 10, Illinois 6

          Game 3: Michigan 10, Rutgers 0 (7 innings)

          Game 4: Washington 8, Ohio State 6

          Wednesday

          Game 5: Purdue vs. Illinois, 10 a.m.

          Game 6: Rutgers vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.

          Game 7: Michigan State vs. Iowa, 6 p.m.

          Game 8: Michigan vs. Washington, 10 p.m.

          Thursday

          Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m.

          Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

          Friday: Quarterfinals

          Game 11: USC vs. Game 7 winner, 10 a.m.

          Game 12: UCLA vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

          Game 13: Nebraska vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m.

          Game 14: Oregon vs. Game 8 winner, 10 p.m.

          Saturday: Semifinals

          Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.

          Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m.

          Sunday: Championship

          Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m.