College baseball conference tournaments: Power 4 schedule, scores

College baseball conference tournaments are underway, and there will be no shortage of drama as teams are showing the selection committee why they deserve a spot in the NCAA tournament as regionals begin next weekend. And Tuesday brought plenty of heat with Duke scoring 21 runs and BYU scoring 18 in their respective tourney openers.
With Georgia winning the regular-season title in the SEC, Georgia Tech winning the ACC, Kansas winning the Big 12 and UCLA, the top team in the country, winning the Big Ten, we'll have to wait to see if these four teams add one more title to their résumés.
The SEC, ACC and Big 12 tournaments are all single-elimination brackets, but the Big Ten will feature a double-elimination bracket for the first three days, then move to a single-elimination format for the quarterfinals and beyond. Something else to keep an eye on is the SEC's new ABS.
We're keeping track of all schedules and results for the Power 4 baseball tournaments here.
All times ET.
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SEC | ACC
Big 12 | Big Ten
SEC
Single elimination; complete scoreboard
Tuesday: First round
Game 1: Missouri 10, Ole Miss 8 -- Ole Miss eliminated
Game 2: Vanderbilt 8, Kentucky 5 -- Kentucky eliminated
Game 3: Tennessee 11, South Carolina 6 -- South Carolina eliminated
Game 4: LSU 6, Oklahoma 2 -- Oklahoma eliminated
Wednesday: Second round
Game 5: Mississippi State 12, Missouri 2 (7 innings) -- Missouri eliminated
Game 6: Vanderbilt vs. Florida, 2 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 7: Tennessee vs. Arkansas, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 8: LSU vs. Auburn, 9 p.m. on SEC Network
Thursday: Quarterfinals
Game 9: Mississippi State vs. Georgia, 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Alabama, 8 p.m. on SEC Network
Friday: Quarterfinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Texas, 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday: Semifinals
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 5 p.m. on SEC Network
Sunday: Championship
Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m. on ABC/SEC Network
ACC
Single elimination; complete scoreboard
Tuesday: First round
Game 1: Duke 21, NC State 12 -- NC State eliminated
Game 2: Stanford 11, Cal 4 -- Cal eliminated
Game 3: Notre Dame 5, Clemson 4 -- Clemson eliminated
Game 4: Pitt 16, Louisville 8 -- Louisville eliminated
Wednesday: Second round
Game 5: Virginia 6, Duke 4 -- Duke eliminated
Game 6: Miami vs. Stanford, 1 p.m. on ACC Network
Game 7: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, 5 p.m. on ACC Network
Game 8: Wake Forest vs. Pitt, 9 p.m. on ACC Network
Thursday: Quarterfinals
Game 9: Georgia Tech vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network
Game 10: Boston College vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Friday: Quarterfinals
Game 11: North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m. on ACC Network
Game 12 Florida State vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Saturday: Semifinals
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. on ACC Network
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 5 p.m. on ACC Network
Sunday: Championship
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, noon on ESPN2
Big 12
Single elimination; complete scoreboard
Tuesday: First round
Game 1: BYU 18, Texas Tech 8 -- Texas Tech eliminated
Game 2: Kansas State 9, Utah 5 -- Utah eliminated
Wednesday: Second round
Game 3: Baylor vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Game 4: TCU vs. Kansas State, 11 p.m. on ESPN+
Thursday: Quarterfinals
Game 5: UCF vs. Oklahoma State, noon on ESPNU
Game 6: Kansas vs. Game 3 winner, 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 7: West Virginia vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 8: Arizona State vs. Cincinnati, 11 p.m. on ESPNU
Friday: Semifinals
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11 p.m. on ESPN+
Saturday: Championship
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Big Ten
Double elimination Tuesday-Thursday, single elimination Friday-Sunday; complete scoreboard
Tuesday
Game 1: Michigan State 8, Purdue 4
Game 2: Iowa 10, Illinois 6
Game 3: Michigan 10, Rutgers 0 (7 innings)
Game 4: Washington 8, Ohio State 6
Wednesday
Game 5: Purdue vs. Illinois, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Rutgers vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.
Game 7: Michigan State vs. Iowa, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Michigan vs. Washington, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
Friday: Quarterfinals
Game 11: USC vs. Game 7 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 12: UCLA vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Nebraska vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 14: Oregon vs. Game 8 winner, 10 p.m.
Saturday: Semifinals
Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday: Championship
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m.