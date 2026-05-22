NCAA discusses implementation of age-based eligibility model

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INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA's Division I cabinet discussed possible implementation of an age-based eligibility model should it be approved and signaled it would consider voting on it at its meeting next month.

The NCAA said on Friday that athletes whose fourth year of college eligibility was completed by spring 2026 would not be given any more eligibility under the new model. It also would give flexibility to currently enrolled athletes with eligibility after the 2025-26 academic year to apply the age-based model or continue previous eligibility rules, whichever is more beneficial to that individual.

The NCAA Eligibility Center also would review any prospects who graduated high school before spring 2026 but are not yet enrolled in college. All other high school prospects would have to adhere to the age-based model.

The age-based eligibility model would give athletes a window of five years to compete in Division I starting immediately after their high school graduation or 19th birthday, whichever comes first. It also would eliminate waivers for extended eligibility except for pregnancy, religious missions or active-duty military service.

The age-based model is similar to an idea included in an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on April 3.

Currently, athletes generally are allowed four seasons of competition over five years with no age restrictions.

The possibility of an age-based model comes after numerous athletes have challenged NCAA eligibility rules in lawsuits with the hope of extending their college careers and ability to earn money through revenue sharing and name, image and likeness deals.