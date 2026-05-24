Josh Dykhoff's home run fuels Kansas' Big 12 baseball title

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SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Josh Dykhoff's three-run home run was the first of three consecutive homers in a big seventh inning and Kansas defeated West Virginia 9-0 on Saturday night to win the Big 12 baseball championship for the first time since 2006.

Dykhoff's seventh-inning blast blew open what had been a close game, giving Kansas a 6-0 lead. Augusto Mungarrieta and Jordan Bach followed with home runs to make it 8-0.

A first-inning solo home run by Tyson Owens staked 13th-ranked and top-seeded Kansas (42-16) to a 1-0 lead.

Ninth-ranked and second-seeded West Virginia (39-14) loaded the bases on three singles in the fifth inning. With one out, Toby Scheidt replaced Mathis Nayral on the mound. Gavin Kelly lifted a fly ball to right field for the second out and Bach threw out Brodie Kresser at home to complete the inning-ending double play.

West Virginia loaded the bases again with one out in the sixth, but Scheidt got out of the jam on a pop up to the right side and a grounder to the shortstop.

The Jayhawks made it 2-0 in the sixth on an RBI single by Bach.

Scheidt (5-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win. He was followed on the mound by Manning West and Boede Rahe.

For West Virginia, Ian Korn (5-1) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Reese Bassinger allowed four unearned runs in the seventh and Dawson Montesa gave up the other two runs in the Jayhawks' big inning.

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday. West Virginia has 16 previous appearances, and Kansas has been there six times.