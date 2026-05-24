Northwestern beats UNC to win ninth women's lacrosse title

Gabriella McCollester gives Northwestern a two-goal lead with her fourth score of the game as the Wildcats prevail over North Carolina to win the women's lacrosse title. (0:38)

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EVANSTON, Ill. -- Freshman Gabriella McCollester scored a career-high four goals, Taylor Lapointe and Aditi Foster both scored a hat trick, and Madison Taylor recorded seven points for No. 1-seeded Northwestern in a 14-11 win over No. 2-seeded North Carolina in the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse national championship.

McCollester, who entered Sunday's game after senior attacker Lucy Munro left in the first quarter with an injury, scored all four goals in the second half. Taylor, a Tewaaraton Award finalist for best women's lacrosse player in the country, recorded six assists and the final goal of the game for the Wildcats, who clinched their ninth title. They are the first team to win a national championship on their home field since 1984.

The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their national championship against North Carolina at Martin Stadium. David Banks-Imagn Images

Lapointe scored the first two goals of the game in the first two minutes, and Foster added another, forcing a North Carolina timeout five minutes into the game.

The score was 6-6 going into halftime. After the break, North Carolina went on a 3-1 run to take its first lead of the game. Chloe Humphrey, who won the Tewaaraton Award in 2025, scored her 109th goal of the season, tying the Division I single-season record.

McCollester's hat-trick goal tied the game at 11 in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats scored five unanswered goals in the final quarter, shutting out the Tar Heels for the last 15 minutes of the game.

Northwestern goalie Jenika Cuocco made 11 saves on 22 shots.

Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller has overseen the Wildcats since 2005, when she revived the program. With her ninth title, she is the all-time winningest coach in the Division I national championship game.