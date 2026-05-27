Stanford, USC to vie for NCAA women's golf title

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CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Top-seeded Stanford ended the dream run of Eastern Michigan as Meja Ortengren won her second leadoff match and senior Megha Ganne closed out the semifinal victory Tuesday to send the Cardinal to the title match for the third straight year in the NCAA women's golf championships.

Stanford faces No. 2 Southern California on Wednesday at La Costa Resort, both proud programs seeking their fourth NCAA title.

Eastern Michigan, ranked No. 227 two years ago when it hired Josh Brewer, made a remarkable NCAA debut when the Eagles rallied on the final day of qualifying to be among eight teams in match play, and then beating Texas and individual champion Farah O'Keefe in the quarterfinals.

Megha Ganne helped Stanford past Eastern Michigan and into the NCAA women's golf final vs. USC. Luke Hales/Getty Images

But they were no match for the mighty Cardinal.

Twin sisters Jasmine and Janae Leovao, who grew up about 10 minutes away in Oceanside, each had the lead early on the back nine. Andrea Revuelta of Stanford won the last three holes for a 2-and-1 victory over Jasmine, while Paula Martin Sampredo was 1-up over Janae on the 17th hole when Stanford clinched the match.

Ganne, the U.S. Women's Amateur champion, outlasted Baiyok Sukterm, 4 and 3.

USC, coming off a 3-2 quarterfinal win over Duke in which none of the five matches made it to the 17th hole, was never seriously challenged by Arkansas.

Catherine Park won her second match Tuesday with a 3-and-2 win over Abbey Schutte, and Jasmine Koo took out Reagan Zibilski, 3 and 2, in the leadoff match. In the anchor spot, Elise Lee never trailed, was 3 up at the turn and clinched it with a 5-and-3 win over Natalie Blonien.

The lone victory for Arkansas came from Maria Jose Marin, the Augusta National Women's Amateur champion who won both her matches. Arkansas easily handled Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals.

Stanford was the top qualifier in medal play at 22-under par. USC was second at 9 under, the only two teams under par in the swirling wind at La Costa.

"Maybe the best team I've ever seen," Brewer said of the Cardinal.

Ganne said Stanford approached match play wanting to go 15-0 across all three rounds.

"When you go in with that kind of assertiveness, it just brings a different kind of focus," she said.

The score reflects Stanford is almost there -- a 5-0 victory over Pepperdine, a 5-0 win over Eastern Michigan, though some matches didn't finish. Once a team reaches three points, all matches end.

Jasmine Leovao had the biggest moment Tuesday when she made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to send Eastern Michigan into the semifinals. The Eagles stopped making the putts that carried them so far in the tournament.

"I guess the dream had to end eventually," Brewer said. "Probably never had a team excited to accept a semifinalist trophy. They truly believed they could do something special. An amazing run."

Stanford will be going for its third NCAA title in the last five years. The Trojans haven't won an NCAA championship in match play. They lost to Wake Forest in 2023. USC last won an NCAA title in 2013, by 21 shots over Duke.

"They have so many good players," Stanford coach Anne Walker said. "I am certain it will go down to the wire. I can't tell you who will come out on top, but I know we'll be fighting."