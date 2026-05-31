What are Oklahoma fans doing at a Women's College World Series without Oklahoma?

Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After Oklahoma's decade-long run of reaching the Women's College World Series ended last weekend, Betty Frederick was so upset that she told her husband, Gene, they were selling their season tickets.

Laura Glardon, a Texas fan from Houston who has been sitting next to the Fredericks for years at the WCWS, worried that Betty might skip this tournament without the Sooners playing.

Glardon texted to make sure she was still making the trip. Betty replied yes, followed by a scowling emoji.

OU might not be at this year's WCWS, but many Sooner fans still showed up at Devon Park, including the Fredericks, who drove from Okmulgee, Oklahoma, with a suitcase packed with Betty's favorite crimson-and-cream shirts.

Laura Glardon, wearing Texas Tech gear despite her Longhorns fandom, alongside Betty and Gene Frederick. Jake Trotter

"I've never been here without the Sooners," Betty said. "But softball is softball."

Under coach Patty Gasso, OU helped build college softball into a national phenomenon. Since 2000, the Sooners have won eight national championships, becoming the sport's defining dynasty. Yet, with OU absent from the WCWS for the first time since 2015, many of its fans still returned to Devon Park -- drawn not only by the games, but by traditions, friendships and a sense of community that has grown alongside the sport.

Robert Barron and Alberto Castro. Jake Trotter

"I couldn't believe how many people were here," Robert Barron of Midwest City, Oklahoma, said of the opening night session, which set a WCWS single-session attendance record of 12,605. "The Sooners losing was heartbreaking. But it's fantastic for this many people to show up."

Barron has been coming to the WCWS since 2000, when OU won its first national championship. That's when Barron met Alberto Castro, an Arizona fan from Scottsdale who became one of his closest friends. The two sit next to each other every WCWS, now in seats that didn't exist in the original stadium.

"We have our friendly banter all week long," Castro said.

Debbie Howard and Nancy Osborn have owned season tickets for the past 18 years and weren't staying home, even after OU's season ended last weekend after losing to Mississippi State.

"We love our team. We wish they were here," Howard said. "But we love the game."

"This is still my happy place," Osborn added.

One silver lining was the opportunity to root against Texas. The Longhorns defeated OU in last year's WCWS semifinals. On Thursday, Texas lost its WCWS opener to Tennessee.

"[Longhorns coach] Mike White has been complaining every year that this is an unfair home-field advantage for OU," Howard said. "But OU wasn't here. The place was still packed. And Texas lost anyway."

Howard and Osborn also couldn't wait to see their group of friends from Arkansas, who've sat in the row in front of them for the past 15 years. This season, the Razorbacks made the WCWS for the first time in program history.

"We're going to be calling the pigs with them," Osborn said.

Richard and Cindy Shaffer also considered canceling their annual trip to Oklahoma City from Defiance, Ohio.

"But just for the briefest second," Cindy said.

Dar and Charlotte Kroll, of Little Elm, Texas, never thought twice about bailing.

Every year, Dar and Charlotte Kroll come to the WCWS to celebrate their anniversary. Jake Trotter

In 2017, Dar surprised Charlotte with WCWS tickets for their wedding anniversary. The two had so much fun that they bought season tickets and have come every year since.

"We love OU; we love the girls," Charlotte said. "We're sad. But we love softball."

Every year, they celebrate their May 31 anniversary by taking the 10 or so people in their section out to eat, including Tommie Hamilton, of McAlester, Oklahoma, and Jenna Hayworth, of Minneapolis, who comes with her dad every year and cheers for the Sooners with the Krolls.

Last year, they went to Saltgrass Steak House. Tonight, between games, for their 35th anniversary, they're planning on taking everyone to Bedlam BBQ, just three miles away.

"It's what we do to celebrate," Dar said. "Watch softball, eat food and hang out with good friends."