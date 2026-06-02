Former Nebraska star Jordy Frahm announces pregnancy

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OKLAHOMA CITY -- One day after her decorated college career ended, former Nebraska star Jordy Frahm announced that she's pregnant.

"Our greatest blessing is on the way," she wrote in an Instagram post shared with her husband, Trey. "Baby Frahm coming December 2026."

Frahm was the national player of the year this season. In her final career college performance, she became the first player in Division I history to post multiple 20-home run/20-win seasons.

Sunday, Frahm came five outs away from tossing a no-hitter against Texas in the Women's College World Series. But Katie Stewart hit a three-run home run, lifting Texas to a 3-1 victory that eliminated the Huskers.

Frahm transferred to her home-state program in 2023 after winning two national titles at Oklahoma.