          Former Nebraska star Jordy Frahm announces pregnancy

          • Jake TrotterJun 2, 2026, 02:49 AM
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              Jake Trotter is a senior writer at ESPN. Trotter covers college football. He also writes about other college sports, including men's and women's basketball. Trotter resides in the Cleveland area with his wife and three kids and is a fan of his hometown Oklahoma City Thunder. He covered the Cleveland Browns and NFL for ESPN for five years, moving back to college football in 2024. Previously, Trotter worked for the Middletown (Ohio) Journal, Austin American-Statesman and Oklahoman newspapers before joining ESPN in 2011. He's a 2004 graduate of Washington and Lee University. You can reach out to Trotter at jake.trotter@espn.com and follow him on X at @Jake_Trotter.
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          OKLAHOMA CITY -- One day after her decorated college career ended, former Nebraska star Jordy Frahm announced that she's pregnant.

          "Our greatest blessing is on the way," she wrote in an Instagram post shared with her husband, Trey. "Baby Frahm coming December 2026."

          Frahm was the national player of the year this season. In her final career college performance, she became the first player in Division I history to post multiple 20-home run/20-win seasons.

          Sunday, Frahm came five outs away from tossing a no-hitter against Texas in the Women's College World Series. But Katie Stewart hit a three-run home run, lifting Texas to a 3-1 victory that eliminated the Huskers.

          Frahm transferred to her home-state program in 2023 after winning two national titles at Oklahoma.