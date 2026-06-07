Fans injured as storm hits West Virginia Super Regional game

Several fans at West Virginia's Super Regional baseball game were injured during a weather delay after a thunderstorm swept through Morgantown on Saturday, the university confirmed.

Mountaineers officials said that heavy winds blew over an event tent next to Kendrick Family Ballpark. At least five people were taken to the hospital.

"WVU would like to thank the immediate response of EMS, law enforcement and fire first responders who immediately secured the area and treated the injured spectators," university officials said in a statement.

After the 90-minute delay in the eighth inning, West Virginia finished off its 17-1 win over Cal Poly to advance to the College World Series for the first time in school history.

"While it was a great day for Mountaineer baseball, all of Mountaineer Nation's thoughts are with those who were involved," university officials said. "We have been in touch with health care providers in the area to ensure those affected are supported in their recovery."