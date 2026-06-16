Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould gets 5-year extension

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Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould has received a five-year contract extension through 2030-31, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Gould's previous deal, which was a two-year agreement that began in 2024, was set to expire at the end of June.

The new deal is the same length as the league's grant of rights and media rights deals, which run through June 2031. The league secured long-term partnerships with CBS Sports, The CW and USA Sports, ensuring 100% linear television coverage for football.

"To be where we are today, weeks away from launching a new Pac-12 Conference with the strong institutions, brands and fan bases that are coming together, is nothing short of remarkable," said Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy, chair of the Pac-12 board of directors. "Such a feat requires a talented team with strong leadership, and we are thrilled to have both led by Teresa Gould as we move forward into our new era."

Gould, who began her job on March 1, 2024, became the first woman commissioner of what was a Power 5 conference. She has led the league through a historic transformation that includes nine full member universities, including Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State. All but Gonzaga will compete in football.

Gould oversaw the implementation of the Pac-12 football flex week, with a home-and-home flex week for the league's football schedule this fall.

"When I stepped into this role two years ago, some thought I was crazy to take this on facing so much uncertainty," Gould said. "What they saw as a challenge, I saw as an opportunity -- to honor the Pac-12's legacy while helping shape its future. As we prepare to officially launch the new Pac-12, I could not be more proud of what our membership and the Pac-12 team have accomplished together."