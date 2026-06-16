Source: Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould gets 5-year extension

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Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould has received a five-year contract extension through 2030-31, a source told ESPN on Monday.

Gould's previous deal, which was a two-year agreement that began in 2024, was set to expire at the end of June. An official announcement is expected Tuesday.

The new deal is the same length as the league's grant of rights and media rights deals, which run through June 2031, according to a source. The league secured long-term partnerships with CBS Sports, The CW and USA Sports, ensuring 100% linear television coverage for football.

Gould, who began her job on March 1, 2024, became the first woman commissioner of what was a Power 5 conference. She has led the league through a historic transformation that includes nine full member universities, including Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State. All but Gonzaga will compete in football.

Gould oversaw the implementation of the Pac-12 Football Flex Week, with a home-and-home flex week for the league's football schedule this fall.

John Canzano of Bald Faced Truth first reported the news of Gould's extension.