NFL, NFLPA, NBPA tell Congress they back college sports bill

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The NFL, its union and the National Basketball Players Association on Tuesday sent statements to Congress supporting the Protect College Sports Act and lauding specific provisions it includes while also encouraging further "negotiations" during the legislative process. The NFL voiced its support for "the voluntary pooling of media rights under the Sports Broadcasting Act," which is something the SEC and Big Ten have opposed.

The professional voices lend credence to the bill at a critical time, as the Commerce Committee is expected to vote on it following a markup on Thursday. Before the legislation goes to the Senate floor for a vote, the Commerce Committee has to advance the bill. Thursday's markup gives the committee members an opportunity to offer amendments to it before they vote.

"Healthy, stable, and thriving collegiate athletics is essential to the future of American sports, including Olympic sports, and this legislation is an important step to achieving that for the benefit of all college athletes and institutions alike," the NFL's statement read, according to a copy obtained by ESPN. "By utilizing proven models like the voluntary pooling of media rights under the Sports Broadcasting Act, which supports broad, fan-friendly distribution of NFL games, this legislation will support college athletics and ensure fans will be able to access their favorite games across today's changing media landscape."

The bipartisan bill -- which was drafted by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, with Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. -- would provide the NCAA with an antitrust exemption to enforce several rules that have been recently challenged in court, including limiting transfers and athlete eligibility and prohibiting schools from poaching a coach during the season.

The players' associations for the NFL and the NBA jointly stated "the bill includes several important provisions designed to protect college athletes, including guaranteeing NIL rights and providing medical and healthcare benefits. We encourage continued meaningful stakeholder engagement and negotiations to further strengthen the bill as it moves through Congress to ensure college athletes are protected and empowered."

A majority of Commerce Committee members need to vote in favor of the bill for it to advance, which means 15 of the 28 committee members need to approve it, regardless of political party. (There are 15 Republicans and 13 Democrats in the group.)

The bill has received support from the Big 12 and ACC, but earlier this month, the Big Ten and SEC released a statement saying they didn't support the last version of the bill because it left "critical issues unresolved," including not "meaningfully" preempting state laws with a federal one. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NFL stated it "looks forward to continue working with Congressional leaders as this bill moves through the legislative process."