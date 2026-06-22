Virginia Tech names Brian White athletics director

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Brian White has been named Virginia Tech's new athletics director, it was announced on Monday.

White replaces Whit Babcock, who announced his retirement as AD in April after 12 years leading the Hokies.

"Brian brings the strategic vision, operational excellence, financial acumen and leadership presence necessary to guide a modern athletics enterprise," Virginia Tech president Tim Sands said in a statement. "He understands where college athletics is headed, and he shares our belief that Virginia Tech can and should compete among the nation's elite programs."

White had previously been Florida Atlantic's AD since March 2018. He received a five-year contract extension in September 2024.

White is the son of former Duke athletic director Kevin White, the brother of Tennessee athletic director Danny White and the brother of Georgia men's basketball coach Mike White.

White has degrees from Notre Dame and Ohio University. He has also worked at Army, Missouri, Tulsa and Louisiana Tech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.