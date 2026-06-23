NCAA Division I Cabinet OK's 5-year, age-based eligibility

Open Extended Reactions

The NCAA Division I Cabinet unanimously approved a new five-year, age-based eligibility model Tuesday.

Under the new rule, athletes in all sports will be given five years of eligibility over five seasons once their college eligibility clock begins. The clock starts upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs first.

The move is meant to eliminate the need for redshirts and waivers, which have drawn scrutiny in recent years as athletes have sued the NCAA challenging eligibility rules.

Athletes who just completed their fourth season of eligibility without a redshirt would not be granted an additional year. Schools will have flexibility in determining whether to use previous eligibility rules or the new age-based model for athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year.

Prospects who graduated in spring 2026 will use the age-based model.