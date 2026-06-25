2026 college baseball transfer portal rankings: The top 60 players

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Welcome to out first college baseball transfer portal rankings!

These rankings include all players who are currently in the portal or players who already committed to another school -- I'm not including the future first rounders who never entered or any 2026-draft eligible players who didn't commit to a school; George Washington C Robbie Lavey and Stony Brook LHP Micah Worley would be ranked if they had committed to a new school. I assume those players likely will sign pro contracts, and some of the 2026-eligible players who committed to schools might, too, but it's hard to guess which ones.

Lastly, these players are ranked based on pro potential, not projected college contributions or the stats they've already put up. When you're in the ACC or SEC, those things are all pretty similar, with age and physical projectability the big variables along with where you stand on the tools to skills spectrum. You can look at my previous draft rankings to know that 40+ FV tier is generally late-first round to early-second round, while 40 FV tier takes you through the fourth round or so and the 35+ FV tier down to about $200,000 bonuses, spread throughout the draft.

There's some standout college performers who have fastballs sitting in the high-80s or bottom-of-the-barrel raw power with good feel for the game who aren't on here, but will be good college players next year. Some players will improve over the next 12 months and jump above players on this list, but this is how I would grade these players if they were tossed into this year's draft class.

The college baseball transfer portal is open from June 1-30.

Top portal classes

Texas only has three commits, but those players rank first, fourth and 18th overall, so it is bringing in immediate impact talents. LSU similarly is shooting for the stars, landing my fifth-, eighth-, 10th-, 27th- and 60th-ranked players, with only one commit not making this list. Mississippi State has also landed five players on this list, while Texas A&M has landed, with the Aggies adding some solid depth just off of this list. Arizona State has landed three players, two or whom are on this list, while North Carolina and Georgia Tech are also reloading effectively. South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, TCU and Oklahoma round out the baker's dozen of schools in total pro prospect value added in the portal.

40+ FV Tier

Jackson Hotchkiss is transferring to Arizona State. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire

1. Ian Armstrong, C, 2027 draft-eligible

Transferring from: St. Mary's

Transferring to: Texas

Armstrong hit 16 home runs in 2026 and he has the above average raw power to do it again next season in the SEC. He's an above average framer who should be able to stick behind the plate long-term, and he has roughly average contact/on-base skills. With some expected progress next season, he should land in the top two rounds of the MLB draft.

2. Nate Savoie, C, 2027

Transferring from: Clemson

Transferring to: Texas A&M

Savoie was a standout freshman at Loyola Marymount who moved to Clemson in the portal at this time last year due in large part to a 20-home run season and plus raw power. His exit velos were even a notch better in 2026, going deep 16 times for Clemson, but the Tigers failed to make the NCAA tournament. Savoie has some chase concerns at the plate and he split time mostly between catcher and left field so his defensive eval behind the plate is incomplete.

3. Jackson Hotchkiss, LF, 2027

Transferring from: Washington

Transferring to: Arizona State

Hotchkiss was a late helium name in the 2024 draft out of high school whose price wasn't met, then his sophomore year with the Huskies was his breakout: 20 home runs with 65-grade raw power. His 26% strikeout rate is a concern, as his uphill path gives Hotchkiss real in-zone miss issues, but his pitch selection is good and his in-game power ability is the selling point. He's a solid runner and defender in left field, so I don't think he'll move out of the top two rounds if he keeps producing like this, even with the strikeout rate and left field profile.

40 FV Tier

4. Linkin Garcia, SS, 2027

Transferring from: Texas Tech | Transferring to: Texas

5. Bino Watters, LF, 2027

Transferring from: Notre Dame | Transferring to: LSU

6. Jake Souders, RF, 2027

Transferring from: Samford | Transferring to: Mississippi State

7. Jamie Laskofski, SS, 2027

Transferring from: William & Mary | Transferring to: North Carolina

8. Landon Hood, RHP, 2028

Transferring from: Gonzaga | Transferring to: LSU

9. Andrew Costello, RF/C, 2028

Transferring from: Wake Forest | Transferring to: South Carolina

10. Dawson Park, SS, 2027

Transferring from: Texas State | Transferring to: LSU

11. Brady Christman, LF, 2028

Transferring from: Georgia Southern | Transferring to: Mississippi State

12. Jordan Lodise, SS, 2028

Transferring from: UCF | Transferring to: Georgia Tech

13. Patrick Walsh, 3B, 2028

Transferring from: Navy | Transferring to: Georgia Tech

14. Jake McCoy, LHP, 2026

Transferring from: South Carolina | Transferring to: Tennessee

15. Angel Laya, RF, 2028

Transferring from: Oregon | Transferring to: TBD

16. Trey Morris, LHP, 2028

Transferring from: Oregon State | Transferring to: Florida

17. Jay Abernathy, CF, 2027

Transferring from: Tennessee | Transferring to: Oklahoma

18. Sawyer Solitaria, RF, 2027

Transferring from: Kent State | Transferring to: Texas

19. Cayden Suchy, LHP, 2027

Transferring from: UConn | Transferring to: Florida State

Garcia had some interest out of high school (I ranked him 216th in the 2025 draft) and he performed well as a freshman, with his plus raw power and real contact skills could lead to a breakout next year, when he's sophomore eligible. Souders has some of the best raw power in college baseball but has a little work to do tapping into it in games more often. Watters also has plus raw power with a more well-rounded skillset. I had never heard of Laskofski until I looked into portal names and he could find himself in the top two rounds like the Tar Heels' last portal shortstop: Jake Schaffner in the upcoming 2026 draft. Hood was a sleeper freshman I stumbled upon later in the season, up to 97 mph and flashing a plus changeup; it's not surprising LSU made him a priority.

35+ FV Tier

20. Gavin Lauridsen, RHP, 2028

Transferring from: USC | Transferring to: TBD

21. James Voorhies, RHP, 2028

Transferring from: Cal State-Northridge | Transferring to: North Carolina

22. Charlie Foster, LHP, 2027

Transferring from: Mississippi State | Transferring to: Ole Miss

23. Jayden Stroman, RHP, 2028

Transferring from: Virginia | Transferring to: TBD

24. Jaxon Shineflew, LHP, 2026

Transferring from: South Alabama | Transferring to: Mississippi State

25. Jon Embury, C, 2027

Transferring from: Florida Gulf Coast | Transferring to: Florida

26. Blake Morningstar, RHP, 2026

Transferring from: Wake Forest | Transferring to: Miami

27. Diego Velazquez, RHP/SS, 2028

Transferring from: USC | Transferring to: LSU

28. Burke-Lee Mabeus, C, 2026

Transferring from: Oregon | Transferring to: Mississippi State

29. Jackson Miller, LHP, 2028

Transferring from: Bowling Green State | Transferring to: Clemson

30. Naulivou Lauaki Jr., DH, 2027

Transferring from: Oregon | Transferring to: TBD

31. Braydon Kersey, RHP, 2027

Transferring from: Mercer | Transferring to: Tennessee

32. Andrew Raymond, C, 2027

Transferring from: Mississippi State | Transferring to: North Carolina State

33. Aaron Grant, SS, 2027

Transferring from: Arkansas-Pine Bluff | Transferring to: Houston

34. Brayden Krenzel, RHP, 2027

Transferring from: Tennessee | Transferring to: Arkansas

35. Owen Jenkins, C, 2027

Transferring from: Kentucky | Transferring to: Texas Tech

36. Hayden Johnson, LHP, 2026

Transferring from: Coastal Carolina | Transferring to: South Carolina

37. Brody Trosclair, LHP, 2028

Transferring from: Northwestern State | Transferring to: Tennessee

38. Alex Valentin, LHP, 2026

Transferring from: South Carolina | Transferring to: Arizona State

39. Wade Cooper, RHP, 2028

Transferring from: Texas State | Transferring to: Texas A&M

40. James Nunnallee, RF, 2027

Transferring from: Mississippi State | Transferring to: TCU

41. Wills Maginnis, 3B, 2026

Transferring from: Georgia State | Transferring to: Arkansas

42. Garrett Lambert, RHP, 2026

Transferring from: Mercer | Transferring to: Alabama

43. Mathew Farner, SS, 2026

Transferring from: North Florida | Transferring to: Georgia

44. Dawson Bryce, SS, 2026

Transferring from: Charlotte | Transferring to: Arkansas

45. Jackson Winer, DH, 2028

Transferring from: Coastal Carolina | Transferring to: South Carolina

46. Jake Hanley, 1B, 2027

Transferring from: Indiana | Transferring to: TBD

47. Will Craddock, 1B, 2028

Transferring from: South Carolina | Transferring to: TBD

48. Kyle McDaniel, 2B, 2026

Transferring from: Utah Tech | Transferring to: Florida

49. Brady Dallimore, C, 2027

Transferring from: TCU | Transferring to: Ole Miss

50. Isaac Wachsmann, CF, 2026

Transferring from: Creighton | Transferring to: UCLA

51. Ricky Ojeda, LHP, 2026

Transferring from: UC Irvine | Transferring to: Tennessee

52. Ty Peeples, CF, 2028

Transferring from: Georgia | Transferring to: TBD

53. Cam Staton, LHP, 2026

Transferring from: St. Mary's | Transferring to: TCU

54. Otto Espinoza, RHP, 2028

Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: TBD

55. Dylan Marionneaux, RHP, 2026

Transferring from: Northwestern State | Transferring to: Alabama

56. J.D. Stein, SS, 2028

Transferring from: Wake Forest | Transferring to: TBD

57. Bud Coombs, RF, 2028

Transferring from: Maryland | Transferring to: Vanderbilt

58. Jason Wachs, RF, 2027

Transferring from: Tulane | Transferring to: LSU

59. Collin Clarke, RHP, 2026

Transferring from: Oregon | Transferring to: TCU

60. Josiah Overbeek, LF, 2027

Transferring from: Army | Transferring to: Mississippi State

Lauaki entered the portal recently and has an extreme skillset: He may have 80-grade raw power with the feel to tap into it in games, but may also be a DH with almost off-the-charts in-zone miss. Voorhies was one of my projectable pitcher sleepers -- he's 6-foot-4 and another tick of velo while starting could put him in the early rounds -- and UNC landed him before a potential breakout. My almost namesake McDaniel is a solid runner and defender with plus contact skills who just needs to get stronger to become an early-round option. Peeples was a prospect I liked out of high school (172nd in last year's draft rankings) who didn't play much as a freshman, and he could break out with more regular playing time. Espinoza is another sleeper on the mound with huge extension, good shapes and solid feel, with breakout potential if the velo keeps improving.