          Golden Spikes award: All-time college baseball winners

          Wehiwa Aloy won the award in 2025. Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
          • Harrison Stanton
          Jun 27, 2026, 04:43 PM

          The Golden Spikes Award is given to the best amateur baseball player in the country. Though amateur baseball includes high school, NAIA, junior college, and every division of NCAA, the award has gone to an NCAA Division I player every year except for 1990 and 2010. In 1990, Alex Fernandez won the award at Miami Dade College, and in 2010, Bryce Harper won for his efforts at the College of Southern Nevada (both competed in NJCAA Division I). The award is determined by a combination of fan voting and the Golden Spikes Award voting body, which is comprised of national baseball media, select professional baseball personnel and previous Golden Spikes Award winners.

          Arkansas's Wehiwa Aloy won the award most recently in 2025 after slashing .350/.454/.673 at shortstop. He became the third Arkansas Razorback to take home the award.

          Here is a full list of Golden Spikes Award winners:

          • 2025: Wehiwa Aloy, Infielder, Arkansas Razorbacks

          • 2024: Charlie Condon, Infielder/Outfielder, Georgia Bulldogs

          • 2023: Dylan Crews, Outfielder, LSU Tigers

          • 2022: Ivan Melendez, Infielder, Texas Longhorns

          • 2021: Kevin Kopps, Pitcher, Arkansas Razorbacks

          • 2019: Adley Rutschman, Catcher, Oregon State

          • 2018: Andrew Vaughn, Infielder, California Golden Bears

          • 2017: Brendan McKay, Pitcher/First Baseman, Louisville Cardinals

          • 2016: Kyle Lewis, Outfielder, Mercer Bears

          • 2015: Andrew Benintendi, Outfielder, Arkansas Razorbacks

          • 2014: A.J. Reed, Infielder/Pitcher, Kentucky Wildcats

          • 2013: Kris Bryant, Infielder, San Diego Torreros

          • 2012: Mike Zunino, Catcher, Florida Gators

          • 2011: Trevor Bauer, Pitcher, UCLA Bruins

          • 2010: Bryce Harper, Catcher/Outfielder/Infielder, College of Southern Nevada Coyotes

          • 2009: Stephen Strasburg, Pitcher, San Diego State Aztecs

          • 2008: Buster Posey, Catcher, Florida State Seminoles

          • 2007: David Price, Pitcher, Vanderbilt Commodores

          • 2006: Tim Lincecum, Pitcher, Washington Huskies

          • 2005: Alex Gordon, Third Baseman, Nebraska Cornhuskers

          • 2004: Jered Weaver, Pitcher, Long Beach State Dirtbags

          • 2003: Rickie Weeks, Second Baseman, Southern Jaguars

          • 2002: Khalil Greene, Shortstop, Clemson Tigers

          • 2001: Mark Prior, Pitcher, USC Trojans

          • 2000: Kip Bouknight, Pitcher, South Carolina Gamecocks

          • 1999: Jason Jennings, Pitcher, Baylor Bears

          • 1998: Pat Burrell, Third Baseman, Miami Hurricanes

          • 1997: J.D. Drew, Outfielder, Florida State Seminoles

          • 1996: Travis Lee, First Baseman, San Diego State Aztecs

          • 1995: Mark Kotsay, Outfielder, Cal State Fullerton Titans

          • 1994: Jason Varitek, Catcher, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          • 1993: Darren Dreifort, Pitcher, Wichita State Shockers

          • 1992: Phil Nevin, Third Baseman, Cal State Fullerton Titans

          • 1991: Mike Kelly, Outfielder, Arizona State Sun Devils

          • 1990: Alex Fernandez, Pitcher, Miami Dade Community College Sharks

          • 1989: Ben McDonald, Pitcher, LSU Tigers

          • 1988: Robin Ventura, Third Baseman, Oklahoma State Cowboys

          • 1987: Jim Abbott, Pitcher, Michigan Wolverines

          • 1986: Mike Loynd, Pitcher, Florida State Seminoles

          • 1985: Will Clark, First Baseman, Mississippi State Bulldogs

          • 1984: Oddibe McDowell, Outfielder, Arizona State Sun Devils

          • 1983: Dave Magadan, First Baseman, Alabama Crimson Tide

          • 1982: Augie Schmidt, Shortstop, New Orleans Privateers

          • 1981: Mike Fuentes, Outfielder, Florida State Seminoles

          • 1980: Terry Francona, Outfielder, Arizona Wildcats

          • 1979: Tim Wallach, First Baseman, Cal State Fullerton Titans

          • 1978: Bob Horner, Third Baseman, Arizona State Sun Devils