Golden Spikes award: All-time college baseball winners

The Golden Spikes Award is given to the best amateur baseball player in the country. Though amateur baseball includes high school, NAIA, junior college, and every division of NCAA, the award has gone to an NCAA Division I player every year except for 1990 and 2010. In 1990, Alex Fernandez won the award at Miami Dade College, and in 2010, Bryce Harper won for his efforts at the College of Southern Nevada (both competed in NJCAA Division I). The award is determined by a combination of fan voting and the Golden Spikes Award voting body, which is comprised of national baseball media, select professional baseball personnel and previous Golden Spikes Award winners.
Arkansas's Wehiwa Aloy won the award most recently in 2025 after slashing .350/.454/.673 at shortstop. He became the third Arkansas Razorback to take home the award.
Here is a full list of Golden Spikes Award winners:
2025: Wehiwa Aloy, Infielder, Arkansas Razorbacks
2024: Charlie Condon, Infielder/Outfielder, Georgia Bulldogs
2023: Dylan Crews, Outfielder, LSU Tigers
2022: Ivan Melendez, Infielder, Texas Longhorns
2021: Kevin Kopps, Pitcher, Arkansas Razorbacks
2019: Adley Rutschman, Catcher, Oregon State
2018: Andrew Vaughn, Infielder, California Golden Bears
2017: Brendan McKay, Pitcher/First Baseman, Louisville Cardinals
2016: Kyle Lewis, Outfielder, Mercer Bears
2015: Andrew Benintendi, Outfielder, Arkansas Razorbacks
2014: A.J. Reed, Infielder/Pitcher, Kentucky Wildcats
2013: Kris Bryant, Infielder, San Diego Torreros
2012: Mike Zunino, Catcher, Florida Gators
2011: Trevor Bauer, Pitcher, UCLA Bruins
2010: Bryce Harper, Catcher/Outfielder/Infielder, College of Southern Nevada Coyotes
2009: Stephen Strasburg, Pitcher, San Diego State Aztecs
2008: Buster Posey, Catcher, Florida State Seminoles
2007: David Price, Pitcher, Vanderbilt Commodores
2006: Tim Lincecum, Pitcher, Washington Huskies
2005: Alex Gordon, Third Baseman, Nebraska Cornhuskers
2004: Jered Weaver, Pitcher, Long Beach State Dirtbags
2003: Rickie Weeks, Second Baseman, Southern Jaguars
2002: Khalil Greene, Shortstop, Clemson Tigers
2001: Mark Prior, Pitcher, USC Trojans
2000: Kip Bouknight, Pitcher, South Carolina Gamecocks
1999: Jason Jennings, Pitcher, Baylor Bears
1998: Pat Burrell, Third Baseman, Miami Hurricanes
1997: J.D. Drew, Outfielder, Florida State Seminoles
1996: Travis Lee, First Baseman, San Diego State Aztecs
1995: Mark Kotsay, Outfielder, Cal State Fullerton Titans
1994: Jason Varitek, Catcher, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
1993: Darren Dreifort, Pitcher, Wichita State Shockers
1992: Phil Nevin, Third Baseman, Cal State Fullerton Titans
1991: Mike Kelly, Outfielder, Arizona State Sun Devils
1990: Alex Fernandez, Pitcher, Miami Dade Community College Sharks
1989: Ben McDonald, Pitcher, LSU Tigers
1988: Robin Ventura, Third Baseman, Oklahoma State Cowboys
1987: Jim Abbott, Pitcher, Michigan Wolverines
1986: Mike Loynd, Pitcher, Florida State Seminoles
1985: Will Clark, First Baseman, Mississippi State Bulldogs
1984: Oddibe McDowell, Outfielder, Arizona State Sun Devils
1983: Dave Magadan, First Baseman, Alabama Crimson Tide
1982: Augie Schmidt, Shortstop, New Orleans Privateers
1981: Mike Fuentes, Outfielder, Florida State Seminoles
1980: Terry Francona, Outfielder, Arizona Wildcats
1979: Tim Wallach, First Baseman, Cal State Fullerton Titans
1978: Bob Horner, Third Baseman, Arizona State Sun Devils