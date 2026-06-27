Golden Spikes award: All-time college baseball winners

Open Extended Reactions

The Golden Spikes Award is given to the best amateur baseball player in the country. Though amateur baseball includes high school, NAIA, junior college, and every division of NCAA, the award has gone to an NCAA Division I player every year except for 1990 and 2010. In 1990, Alex Fernandez won the award at Miami Dade College, and in 2010, Bryce Harper won for his efforts at the College of Southern Nevada (both competed in NJCAA Division I). The award is determined by a combination of fan voting and the Golden Spikes Award voting body, which is comprised of national baseball media, select professional baseball personnel and previous Golden Spikes Award winners.

Arkansas's Wehiwa Aloy won the award most recently in 2025 after slashing .350/.454/.673 at shortstop. He became the third Arkansas Razorback to take home the award.

Here is a full list of Golden Spikes Award winners: