Air Force AD Nathan Pine out after seven years in role

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Nathan Pine is out as director of athletics at Air Force, the school announced Friday night.

In a statement, the school said the Department of the Air Force had informed the Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation (AFAAC) that Pine's service in that role was "no longer accepted."

No further explanation was provided, but sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday that he was pushed out at the urging of outgoing superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind. Pine remains under contract as an employee of the AFAAC. His contract was scheduled to run through 2028 after being given an extension in '23.

Nancy Hixson will step in on an interim basis.

Pine announced the hiring of men's head basketball coach Joe Crispin in March. Crispin inherited the program from Joe Scott, who mutually parted ways with the Falcons earlier this year after he was suspended pending an investigation into his treatment of cadets.

Pine's been at Air Force since 2019.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.