Michigan State names Jon Palumbo as interim athletic director

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EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State University has bounced back from potentially losing its school president and athletic director by retaining Kevin M. Guskiewicz to lead the school and appointing Jon Palumbo as interim athletic director.

Guskiewicz named Palumbo as J Batt's successor on Friday, shortly after Batt was hired by Kentucky as athletic director. Michigan State will receive a negotiated $3.95 million buyout for Batt's exit.

When Batt chose to leave last month, Basketball Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo lamented that the school lost him shortly after Guskiewicz announced he was leaving for Clemson.

Izzo called on the school's supporters to do something about it and they helped retain Guskiewicz by raising funds for a $500,000 raise, paying him $1.5 million a year, and extended his contract by five years.

Palumbo is CEO of Spartan Ventures, a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation set up to financially support the athletic department. Batt hired Palumbo a year ago after they worked together at Georgia Tech, where Batt was athletic director.

"Jon has been an integral part of the innovation of MSU Athletics over the past year, and I have every confidence in his ability to maintain its positive trajectory as interim athletic director," Guskiewicz said. "This will be a seamless transition for MSU Athletics, and we look forward to a successful start of the upcoming season for our programs and student-athletes."

Batt succeeds retiring Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, who had the job since 2002.