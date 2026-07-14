Michigan AD Warde Manuel doesn't want to leave

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Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel knows he's under fire, but he's defending his accomplishments and reiterating his desire to remain with the school.

"I don't need the credit [for Michigan's success]," Manuel told The Michigan Insider, "but I'm not going to stand idly by and let people say all this happened despite Warde Manuel."

ESPN reported Monday that Michigan's regents are set to discuss an investigation into the culture of Michigan athletics later this week in a meeting that could lead to Manuel's ouster after nearly 40 years at the school.

Manuel acknowledged that his job could be in jeopardy, and he said that he has had several conversations with Michigan leadership in recent months about a potential buyout of his contract, which has four years remaining, but he said it is not his intention to leave.

"I love this place," Manuel said. "My blood, sweat and tears are somewhere in Michigan Stadium and on the fields of play and in Schembechler Hall and on the track. ... So if it's up to me to face the challenges that I face to help the student-athletes, the coaches, the staff to be successful, then that's the challenges I'm going to face. Nobody said this job was going to be easy. And whenever I leave Michigan, whoever steps in here next shouldn't assume Michigan is easy."

While Michigan has won both a football and men's basketball championship under Manuel's leadership in the past three years, a string of off-field controversies have dogged the school's reputation.

The schools 2023 football title under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh was mired in controversy surrounding an advanced sign-stealing operation. Harbaugh's replacement, Sherrone Moore, was fired in December for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and was subsequently arrested for home invasion and stalking. And former Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss faces federal charges of felony aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to computers.

The internal report on Michigan's culture from the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block has cost over $11 million.

Manuel pushed back on criticism that there are cultural issues within the organization, saying "99.9% of the people in this organization are working to do things the right way, and I'm going to work to not have them and this place be defined by those who have made bad decisions."

Manuel said he has not seen the full report, and he has not been told he will be fired. Beyond that, Manuel said he couldn't predict what comes next.

"I don't know what the future is going to be or how long I'll be in this position," Manuel said, "but I know I'm here today and I'll be here tomorrow and I feel confident in the things I've done here at Michigan."