Michigan board did not discuss AD Warde Manuel's future at meeting

Open Extended Reactions

The University of Michigan's board of regents did not discuss the future of athletic director Warde Manuel nor any aspect of an internal investigation into the school's athletic department during a meeting Thursday in Traverse City, Michigan.

The athletic department was the subject of much reporting and speculation this week on whether Manuel would be leaving a job he has held for over a decade.

A source told ESPN there is currently no timetable on determining Manuel's future nor releasing any, if any at all, part of a nearly $12 million investigation into the athletic department's "culture" from the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block.

Regent Paul Brown told Mlive.com that he expected at least some of the report will be released because "the finding and the steps that should be taken should be made public."

Brown also noted to the outlet that the report contained "no major smoking gun" and instead any failures were the result of "death by a thousand cuts. A lot of little things that may not have been done as thoroughly or as best followed practices as could have.

"In some ways, it would have been easier if it was one glaring thing, but it wasn't," Brown said.

What that means for Manuel's future is unknown. The former Wolverine defensive lineman has run a department that has won multiple national championships -- including men's basketball (2026) and football (2023) -- but also found itself in numerous legal and NCAA scandals.

That includes NCAA violations involving former head coach Jim Harbaugh that led to a three-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season and the so-called "sign stealing" scandal involving former staffer Connor Stalions that led the Big Ten to suspend Harbaugh for three additional games in 2023 and the NCAA to levy a fine on the school that could reach over $30 million.

Additionally, former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was indicted in 2024 on federal felony charges for aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to computers. Weiss has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in September.

There is also the situation involving former head coach Sherrone Moore, who succeeded Harbaugh in 2024, but was fired in December of 2025 for having an inappropriate relationship with staff member Paige Shiver. After being dismissed by Manuel, Moore drove to Shiver's residence and confronted her.

Moore was arrested, jailed and eventually agreed to a plea deal for trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device, both misdemeanors.

Following Moore's firing, the university commissioned an independent investigation into the athletic department.

Manuel has not been directly implicated in any of those situations, or other issues, but the sheer breadth of scandals, and the fact nearly everyone else involved is no longer with the school, has put his future in focus.

The 58-year-old's contract runs through 2030 with an annual compensation of nearly $2.4 million. While he didn't deny to media this week about having buyout conversations with interim school president Domenico Grasso, he reiterated he planned on staying on the job.