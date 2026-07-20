Michigan AD Warde Manuel to step down at end of calendar year

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Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will step down at the end of the calendar year, the university announced on Monday. The school also released a summary of an independent investigation into the "culture" of the scandal-plagued athletic department, which concluded that issues there were not "widespread."

Manuel, 58, has led the powerhouse department for over a decade, a time which saw numerous national championships (including in football and men's basketball) but also NCAA run-ins, legal issues involving assistant football coaches and the 2025 firing of head football coach Sherrone Moore for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

In late 2025, the university hired the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block to investigate the Moore situation and additionally review the broader operations of the department as a whole. On Monday, it released an outline of the investigation that has already cost nearly $12 million. It does not plan to release any additional documents, according to a Board of Regents spokesperson.

"Neither the investigation nor the culture review found that misconduct was widespread throughout the department," the outline stated. "The culture review found that weaknesses in accountability, organizational structure, oversight, and reporting created conditions in which misconduct was not always addressed consistently, promptly, or in accordance with University expectations."

As for Manuel, a former Michigan defensive lineman under Bo Schmenbechler, the review concluded that "Manuel demonstrated important leadership strengths, particularly his commitment to student-athletes. At the same time, it identified failures to quickly and effectively act on allegations of wrongdoing by Athletic Department employees."

The outline stated that the review identified "a series of structural, policy, and operational recommendations designed to strengthen accountability and organizational effectiveness."

Michigan president Domenico Grasso issued a video statement critical of the "culture, conduct and procedures" of the athletic department, noting "significant challenges."

While Grasso spoke in broad generalities, and Michigan chose not to release the granular contents of the report, it's clear from his video message that the spate of scandals and subsequent culture review identified "serious concerns that require immediate action."

Grasso called findings "unacceptable" without offering detail: "These include failures in accountability, structural deficiencies, weakness in our reporting and support systems and concerns about retaliation. This is unacceptable."

He mentioned empowering both Michgan's compliance team and human resources, including reporting to the "highest levels of the university." He also mentioned strengthening background checks.

"The review also identified interference, poor oversight and failures of accountability of the highest levels of university leadership," Grasso said without offering any specifics. "This must change."

Manuel was set to be paid about $2.4 million annually on a contract that ran through 2030. Financial details of his future were not immediately available. The university declined further comment.

Under Manuel, the school experienced significant competitive and financial success, but also ran into numerous off-field issues.

That includes NCAA violations involving former head football coach Jim Harbaugh that led to a three-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season. That was followed by the so-called "sign stealing" scandal involving former staffer Connor Stalions that led the Big Ten to suspend Harbaugh for three additional games in 2023 and the NCAA to levy a fine on the school that could reach over $30 million.

Additionally, former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was indicted in 2024 on federal felony charges for aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to computers. Weiss has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in September.

Finally, there was Moore, who succeeded Harbaugh in 2024, but was fired in December of 2025 for having an inappropriate relationship with staff member Paige Shiver. After being dismissed by Manuel, Moore drove to Shiver's residence and confronted her.

Moore was arrested, jailed and eventually agreed to a plea deal for trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device, both misdemeanors.

Manuel has never been cited for having any direct role in these incidents.

The university has pledged to "strengthen the independence, visibility, and authority of its compliance function to reinforce institutional accountability", hire an "Ethics, Integrity, and Compliance Office" as well as "strengthen the accountability and independence of the Athletics human resources [department]."