Tennessee State places AD Mikki Allen on administrative leave

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee State University president Dwayne Tucker on Thursday placed athletic director Mikki Allen on administrative leave following an internal investigation which was prompted by a vote of no confidence from six coaches at the school.

Tucker's investigation followed a May 28 letter from coaches at the school who expressed concerns about the athletic department's leadership, direction, communication and operations.

"We were made aware of multiple concerns surrounding the leadership of the TSU athletic department through an open letter from six head coaches on May 28, 2026," Turner said in a statement released to The Associated Press.

"I took these concerns very seriously and immediately launched an internal investigation. Effective today, TSU athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation."

Tucker said an interim athletic director will be announced soon. He said he could provide no further comment on the decision on Allen "because this is an active personnel matter."

"We remain committed to addressing this matter with the appropriate seriousness and care for all parties involved," Tucker said.

Allen was Tennessee's assistant athletic director before he was hired by Tennessee State on April 9, 2020.

A native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Allen played four years at Tennessee and was a member of the Volunteers' 1999 national championship team. He earned his master's degree at Tennessee State.