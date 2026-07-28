Ohio State, JPMorganChase reach lucrative jersey patch deal

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Ohio State is entering a new corporate partnership with JPMorganChase that includes jersey patches for all 36 of the Buckeyes' teams and will yield nearly $17 million per year for the athletic program, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

It is believed to be one of the biggest non-apparel corporate deals in college sports.

The yearly income generated by the jersey patches is expected to be an industry leader and is bigger than many NBA jersey patch deals.

"JPMorganChase is a global brand with deep roots in Ohio, making them a natural partner that shares our commitment to innovation, excellence and long-term community impact," Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "Together, we have built a comprehensive and historic partnership that reflects the strong commercial strength of the Ohio State Athletics identity and the broader college athletics landscape. This relationship creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes that support the sustained excellence and competitiveness of our athletic programs, while honoring the tradition and values of Ohio State."

OSU's deal also includes NIL opportunities for athletes.

Uniform patches were approved in January by Division I leaders as a means to generate millions to fund athletic departments that are looking for new ways to pay players. In addition to the logos already allowed for the uniform manufacturers, teams can place up to two patches of no more than 4 square inches on uniforms for regular-season games.

The College Football Playoff has also been looking into how to allow patches for that sport's postseason.