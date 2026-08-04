MEAC signs commissioner Sonja Stills to 5-year extension through '31

Open Extended Reactions

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has signed commissioner Sonja Stills to a five-year contract extension through 2031.

The conference made the announcement on Tuesday.

Stills, the MEAC's commissioner since 2022, has been credited with driving significant growth in the conference by expanding its championship sports offerings from 14 to 16 with the addition of women's golf and women's flag football, and by raising the profile of the MEAC and its HBCU member institutions.

"I am honored by the continued trust and confidence of our Presidents and Chancellors," Stills said in a statement. "Everything we have accomplished reflects the dedication and partnership of our member institutions, coaches, administrators and student-athletes. I look forward to continuing that work as we strengthen the conference, embrace new opportunities, and build a foundation for continued success across the MEAC."

Stills also oversaw the launch of the MEAC Network -- the conference's streaming platform -- and negotiated significant media and corporate partnerships, including long-term agreements with ESPN and ESPN Events.