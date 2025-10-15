Ahmedabad set to host centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030

Open Extended Reactions

Ahmedabad, India, has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Sport announced on Wednesday that the Indian city has been chosen ahead of a rival bid from Abuja in Nigeria, to host the event, which will be the Commonwealth Games' centenary.

The evaluation committee's recommendation is subject to final approval at Commonwealth Sport's General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26. This will be the second time for India as Commonwealth Games hosts after the one in Delhi in 2010.

"It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad," PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association said.

"We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships, and contribute to a shared future across teh Commonwealth," Usha added.

"Today's recommendation is strategically important for the future of the Commonwealth Sport movement, It builds on the platform that Glasgow 2026 will provide and sets a clear direction for the years ahead," Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir said.

"The Centenary Games in 2030 offer an opportunity not just to celebrate 100 years of history, but to demonstrate how the Commonwealth Games can continue to evolve, creating meaningful impact for athletes, communities and nations across the Commonwealth," Sadleir added.

It remains to be seen how many sports will be included in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, after an abridged Games in Glasgow in 2026, following the Scottish city stepping in to host the Games, which were originally scheduled to be held in the Australian state of Victoria.

Athletics, Swimming, Track cycling, Weightlifting, 3x3 Basketball, Lawns bowls, Netball, Artistic Gymnastics, Judo and Boxing are the ten sports included in the programme for the Glasgow Games.

Compared to the 2022 Games in Birmingham, that is almost half the number of sports, with nine sports being axed -- namely, Badminton, Cricket, Hockey, Squash, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Wrestling, Beach Volleyball and Rugby Sevens.

With the 2030 Commonwealth Games seen as a dress rehearsal for India's bid to host a future Olympic Games, it is likely that a full Commonwealth Games programme will be back on the menu in Ahmedabad in 2030.