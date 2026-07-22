          Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of India's contingent in Glasgow

          Neeraj Chopra. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 22, 2026, 04:30 AM

          The 2026 Commonwealth Games begins in Glasgow on July 23, with athletes representing India across 13 disciplines, including in para sports.

          This is an abridged version of the Commonwealth Games this year, with traditionally medal-heavy sports for India like badminton, shooting, and wrestling not part of the event due to cost-cutting measures implemented following the switch of hosts from Victoria, Australia to Glasgow.

          Here is the full schedule for India's contingent in Glasgow.

          JULY 24 | JULY 25 | JULY 26 | JULY 27 | JULY 28 | JULY 29 | JULY 30 | JULY 31 | AUGUST 1 | AUGUST 2

          July 24

          Medal Events

          Para Powerlifting

          Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar in the men's lightweight final, starting at 5:30pm

          Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur in the women's lightweight final, starting at 5:30pm

          Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar in the men's heavyweight final, starting at 10:30pm

          Kasthuri Rajamani in the women's heavyweight final, starting at 10:30pm

          Gymnastics

          Men's team final at 2:30pm.

          Other Events

          Boxing

          Morning session (starting at 3:30pm): Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria and Aditya Pratap Singh in first round action.

          Evening session (starting at 10:30pm): Priya Ghanghas, Jadumani Singh and Sumit Kundu in first round action.

          Swimming

          Ali Imam in men's S13 100m freestyle heats at 2:15pm (Final at 11:45pm, if he qualifies)

          Srihari Natraj in 50m backstroke heats at 2:20pm (Semifinal at 12:15am, if he qualifies)

          Bowls

          Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play

          Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play

          July 25

          Medal Events

          Gymnastics

          Women's Team Final at 2:30pm

          Other Events

          Boxing

          Morning session (starting at 3:30pm): Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach in first round action.

          Evening session (starting at 10:30pm): Lovlina Borgohain and Ankush in first round action, Aditya Pratap Singh in second round action (subject to winning previous round)

          Bowls

          Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play

          Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play

          3x3 Basketball

          Women's wheelchair: India vs Wales at 5pm

          Swimming

          Dhakshan Shashikumar in men's 400m freestyle heats at 4pm (Final at 11:30pm, if he qualifies)

          Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in men's S14 200m freestyle heats at 4:15pm (Final at 12:45am, if he qualifies)

          Srihari Natraj in men's 50m backstroke final at 12:20am (If he qualifies)

          July 26

          Medal Events

          Weightlifting

          Rishikanta Singh in men's 60kg final at 2:30pm

          Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg final at 6:30pm

          M Raja in men's 65kg final at 11pm

          Gymnastics

          Men's individual all-around final at 2:30pm

          Women's individual all-around final at 10pm

          Other Events

          Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)

          Jaismine Lamboria, Jadumani Singh, Kapil Pokhariya, Narender Berwal in second round action (subject to winning previous round)

          Aditya Pratap Singh in third round action (subject to winning previous rounds)

          Bowls

          Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play

          Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play

          3x3 Basketball

          Women's wheelchair: India vs Scotland at 10:15pm

          July 27

          Medal Events

          Athletics and Para Athletics

          Sarvesh Kushare and Adarsh Ram in men's high jump final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

          Tejas Shirse in men's 110m hurdles final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi in men's T37/38 100m (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shya in women's shot put F55-57 final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

          Weightlifting

          Gyaneshwari Yadav in women's 53kg final at 5:30pm

          Bindyarani Devi in women's 58kg final at 7:45pm

          Ajaya Babu in men's 79kg final at 12:30am

          Swimming

          Sajan Prakash in men's 200m butterfly Final at 2am (if he qualifies)

          Other Events

          Athletics and Para Athletics

          Morning session (2:30pm to 8pm)

          Pooja in women's high jump qualifying

          Yashas P and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles round 1

          Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan in men's long jump qualifying

          Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m round 1

          Tejas Shirse in men's 110m hurdles round 1

          Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi men's T37/38 100m round 1

          Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)

          Sakshi Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Sumit Kundu, Ankush in second round action (subject to winning previous round)

          Swimming

          Sajan Prakash in men's 200m butterfly heats at 3pm

          Bowls

          Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play

          Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play

          3x3 Basketball

          Women's wheelchair: India vs Nigeria at 5:15pm

          July 28

          Medal Events

          Athletics

          Pooja in women's high jump final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Gulveer Singh in men's 10,000m final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

          Weightlifting

          Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg final at 11pm

          Bowls

          Putul Sonowal in men's singles medal matches, subject to qualification

          Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs medal matches, subject to qualification

          Gymnastics (starting at 5:30pm)

          Men's Floor Exercise Final, Women's Vault Final, Men's Pommel Horse Final, Women's Uneven Bars Final, Men's Rings Final -- all subject to qualification

          Other Events

          Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)

          Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh, Aditya Pratap Singh, Kapil Pokhariya in quarterfinal action (subject to winning previous rounds)

          Swimming

          Srihari Natraj in men's 100m backstroke heats at 2:45pm, and semifinal at 11pm, if he qualifies

          3x3 Basketball

          Women's wheelchair semifinal qualifier at 11pm, if India qualify

          July 29

          Medal Events

          Athletics and Para Athletics

          Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan in men's long jump final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Manpreet Kaur in women's shot put final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

          Parul Choudhary in women's 3000m steeplechase final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

          Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in men's discus throw F42-44/61-64 final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

          Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in men's 100m T45-47 final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Weightlifting

          Sanjana in women's 77kg final at 2pm

          Dilbag Singh in men's 94kg final at 6:30pm

          Nirupama Devi in women's 86kg at 11pm

          Swimming

          Srihari Natraj in men's 100m backstroke final at 11:30pm (if he qualifies)

          Aneesh S Gowda in men's 200m freestyle final at 12am (if he qualifies)

          Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Swatik Patil in men's S7 50m freestyle final at 12:45am (if they qualify)

          Aryan Nehra in men's 1500m freestyle final at 12:50am (if he qualifies)

          3x3 basketball

          Women's wheelchair final at 11pm, if India qualify

          Gymnastics (All day, starting 5:30pm)

          Men's Vault Final, Women's Balance Beam Final, Men's Parallel Bars Final, Women's Floor Exercise Final, Men's Horizontal Bar Final, all subject to qualification

          Other Events

          Athletics and Para Athletics

          Morning session (2:30pm to 8pm)

          Animesh Kujur in men's 200m round 1

          Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in men's shot put qualification

          Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in men's 100m T45-47 round 1

          Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)

          Sakshi Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Sumit Kundu, Ankush, Narender Berwal in quarterfinal action (subject to winning previous rounds)

          Bowls

          Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play

          Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play

          Swimming

          Aneesh S Gowda in men's 200m freestyle heats at 3:10pm

          Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, and Swatik Patil in men's S7 50m freestyle heats at 3:30om

          Aryan Nehra in men's 1500m freestyle heats at 4pm

          3x3 Basketball

          Women's wheelchair semifinal at 7:30pm, if India qualify

          July 30

          Medal Events

          Athletics and Para Athletics

          Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in men's shot put final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani in women's discus throw final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

          Parul Choudhary in women's 5000m final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

          Weightlifting

          Martina Devi in women's 86+kg final at 6:30pm

          Lovepreet Singh in men's 110+kg final at 11pm

          Track Cycling

          Men's 4000m team pursuit final in the evening session, exact time TBC

          Other Events

          Athletics and Para Athletics

          Morning session (2:30pm to 8pm)

          Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in men's javelin throw qualification

          Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon

          Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu in men's triple jump qualification

          Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault qualification

          Bowls

          Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play

          Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play

          July 31

          Medal Events

          Athletics and Para Athletics

          Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav in men's javelin throw final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon (last event at approximately 1am)

          Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Judo

          Asmita Dey, Shraddha Kadabul Chopade, Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh, Rohit Basir Majgul in action in medal rounds from 8:30pm to 11:15pm, subject to qualification

          Track Cycling

          David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in men's keirin (final in evening session, time TBC), subject to qualification

          Other Events

          Athletics and Para Athletics

          Morning Session (2:30pm to 8:30pm)

          Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak in mixed 4x400m relay heats

          Boxing

          Session from 2pm to 9:30pm

          Semifinals in all weight categories, subject to qualification

          Bowls

          Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play

          Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play

          Judo

          Asmita Dey, Shraddha Kadabul Chopade, Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh, Rohit Basir Majgul in action in initial rounds, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm

          August 1

          Medal Events

          Athletics and Para Athletics

          Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu in men's triple jump final (between 2:30pm and 8pm), subject to qualification

          Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh in men's 400m final (between 2:30pm and 8pm), subject to qualification

          Ramesh Shanmugam in men's 1500m T53/54 final (between 2:30pm and 8pm)

          Priyanka Goswami and Ravina in women's 10km race walk (between 2:30pm and 8pm)

          Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in men's shot put F55-57 final (between 2:30pm and 8pm)

          Dev Meena in Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualifcation

          Gulveer Singh in men's 5000m final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

          Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak in mixed 4x400m relay final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

          Boxing

          Session from 2pm to 9:30pm

          FInals in all categories, subject to qualification

          Judo

          Unnati Sharma, Inunganbi Takhellambam, Arun Kumar, Harsh Tokas, Karanjit Singh Maan in action in medal rounds from 8:30pm to 11:15pm, subject to qualification

          Other Events

          Bowls

          Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play

          Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play

          Judo

          Unnati Sharma, Inunganbi Takhellambam, Arun Kumar, Harsh Tokas, Karanjit Singh Maan in action in initial rounds, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm

          August 2

          Medal Events

          Bowls

          Bowls

          Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles medal matches, subject to qualification

          Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs medal matches, subject to qualification

          Judo

          Ishroop Narang Tulika Maan Avtar Singh Yash Ghanghas in action in medal rounds from 8:30pm to 11:15pm, subject to qualification

          Track Cycling

          Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in men's 1000m time trial (evening session, exact time TBC)

          Lisha Das in women's C4-5 1000m time trial (evening session, exact time TBC)

          Other Events

          Judo

          Ishroop Narang Tulika Maan Avtar Singh Yash Ghanghas in action in initial rounds, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm

          JULY 24 | JULY 25 | JULY 26 | JULY 27 | JULY 28 | JULY 29 | JULY 30 | JULY 31 | AUGUST 1 | AUGUST 2