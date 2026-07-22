Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of India's contingent in Glasgow

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The 2026 Commonwealth Games begins in Glasgow on July 23, with athletes representing India across 13 disciplines, including in para sports.

This is an abridged version of the Commonwealth Games this year, with traditionally medal-heavy sports for India like badminton, shooting, and wrestling not part of the event due to cost-cutting measures implemented following the switch of hosts from Victoria, Australia to Glasgow.

Here is the full schedule for India's contingent in Glasgow.

JULY 24 | JULY 25 | JULY 26 | JULY 27 | JULY 28 | JULY 29 | JULY 30 | JULY 31 | AUGUST 1 | AUGUST 2

Medal Events

Para Powerlifting

Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar in the men's lightweight final, starting at 5:30pm

Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur in the women's lightweight final, starting at 5:30pm

Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar in the men's heavyweight final, starting at 10:30pm

Kasthuri Rajamani in the women's heavyweight final, starting at 10:30pm

Gymnastics

Men's team final at 2:30pm.

Other Events

Boxing

Morning session (starting at 3:30pm): Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria and Aditya Pratap Singh in first round action.

Evening session (starting at 10:30pm): Priya Ghanghas, Jadumani Singh and Sumit Kundu in first round action.

Swimming

Ali Imam in men's S13 100m freestyle heats at 2:15pm (Final at 11:45pm, if he qualifies)

Srihari Natraj in 50m backstroke heats at 2:20pm (Semifinal at 12:15am, if he qualifies)

Bowls

Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play

Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play

Medal Events

Gymnastics

Women's Team Final at 2:30pm

Other Events

Boxing

Morning session (starting at 3:30pm): Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach in first round action.

Evening session (starting at 10:30pm): Lovlina Borgohain and Ankush in first round action, Aditya Pratap Singh in second round action (subject to winning previous round)

Bowls

Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play

Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play

3x3 Basketball

Women's wheelchair: India vs Wales at 5pm

Swimming

Dhakshan Shashikumar in men's 400m freestyle heats at 4pm (Final at 11:30pm, if he qualifies)

Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in men's S14 200m freestyle heats at 4:15pm (Final at 12:45am, if he qualifies)

Srihari Natraj in men's 50m backstroke final at 12:20am (If he qualifies)

Medal Events

Weightlifting

Rishikanta Singh in men's 60kg final at 2:30pm

Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg final at 6:30pm

M Raja in men's 65kg final at 11pm

Gymnastics

Men's individual all-around final at 2:30pm

Women's individual all-around final at 10pm

Other Events

Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)

Jaismine Lamboria, Jadumani Singh, Kapil Pokhariya, Narender Berwal in second round action (subject to winning previous round)

Aditya Pratap Singh in third round action (subject to winning previous rounds)

Bowls

Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play

Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play

3x3 Basketball

Women's wheelchair: India vs Scotland at 10:15pm

Medal Events

Athletics and Para Athletics

Sarvesh Kushare and Adarsh Ram in men's high jump final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

Tejas Shirse in men's 110m hurdles final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi in men's T37/38 100m (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shya in women's shot put F55-57 final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

Weightlifting

Gyaneshwari Yadav in women's 53kg final at 5:30pm

Bindyarani Devi in women's 58kg final at 7:45pm

Ajaya Babu in men's 79kg final at 12:30am

Swimming

Sajan Prakash in men's 200m butterfly Final at 2am (if he qualifies)

Other Events

Athletics and Para Athletics

Morning session (2:30pm to 8pm)

Pooja in women's high jump qualifying

Yashas P and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles round 1

Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan in men's long jump qualifying

Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m round 1

Tejas Shirse in men's 110m hurdles round 1

Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi men's T37/38 100m round 1

Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)

Sakshi Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Sumit Kundu, Ankush in second round action (subject to winning previous round)

Swimming

Sajan Prakash in men's 200m butterfly heats at 3pm

Bowls

Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play

Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play

3x3 Basketball

Women's wheelchair: India vs Nigeria at 5:15pm

Medal Events

Athletics

Pooja in women's high jump final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Gulveer Singh in men's 10,000m final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

Weightlifting

Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg final at 11pm

Bowls

Putul Sonowal in men's singles medal matches, subject to qualification

Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs medal matches, subject to qualification

Gymnastics (starting at 5:30pm)

Men's Floor Exercise Final, Women's Vault Final, Men's Pommel Horse Final, Women's Uneven Bars Final, Men's Rings Final -- all subject to qualification

Other Events

Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)

Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh, Aditya Pratap Singh, Kapil Pokhariya in quarterfinal action (subject to winning previous rounds)

Swimming

Srihari Natraj in men's 100m backstroke heats at 2:45pm, and semifinal at 11pm, if he qualifies

3x3 Basketball

Women's wheelchair semifinal qualifier at 11pm, if India qualify

Medal Events

Athletics and Para Athletics

Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan in men's long jump final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Manpreet Kaur in women's shot put final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

Parul Choudhary in women's 3000m steeplechase final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in men's discus throw F42-44/61-64 final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in men's 100m T45-47 final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Weightlifting

Sanjana in women's 77kg final at 2pm

Dilbag Singh in men's 94kg final at 6:30pm

Nirupama Devi in women's 86kg at 11pm

Swimming

Srihari Natraj in men's 100m backstroke final at 11:30pm (if he qualifies)

Aneesh S Gowda in men's 200m freestyle final at 12am (if he qualifies)

Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Swatik Patil in men's S7 50m freestyle final at 12:45am (if they qualify)

Aryan Nehra in men's 1500m freestyle final at 12:50am (if he qualifies)

3x3 basketball

Women's wheelchair final at 11pm, if India qualify

Gymnastics (All day, starting 5:30pm)

Men's Vault Final, Women's Balance Beam Final, Men's Parallel Bars Final, Women's Floor Exercise Final, Men's Horizontal Bar Final, all subject to qualification

Other Events

Athletics and Para Athletics

Morning session (2:30pm to 8pm)

Animesh Kujur in men's 200m round 1

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in men's shot put qualification

Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in men's 100m T45-47 round 1

Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)

Sakshi Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Sumit Kundu, Ankush, Narender Berwal in quarterfinal action (subject to winning previous rounds)

Bowls

Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play

Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play

Swimming

Aneesh S Gowda in men's 200m freestyle heats at 3:10pm

Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, and Swatik Patil in men's S7 50m freestyle heats at 3:30om

Aryan Nehra in men's 1500m freestyle heats at 4pm

3x3 Basketball

Women's wheelchair semifinal at 7:30pm, if India qualify

Medal Events

Athletics and Para Athletics

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in men's shot put final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani in women's discus throw final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

Parul Choudhary in women's 5000m final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

Weightlifting

Martina Devi in women's 86+kg final at 6:30pm

Lovepreet Singh in men's 110+kg final at 11pm

Track Cycling

Men's 4000m team pursuit final in the evening session, exact time TBC

Other Events

Athletics and Para Athletics

Morning session (2:30pm to 8pm)

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in men's javelin throw qualification

Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon

Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu in men's triple jump qualification

Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault qualification

Bowls

Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play

Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play

Medal Events

Athletics and Para Athletics

Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav in men's javelin throw final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon (last event at approximately 1am)

Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Judo

Asmita Dey, Shraddha Kadabul Chopade, Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh, Rohit Basir Majgul in action in medal rounds from 8:30pm to 11:15pm, subject to qualification

Track Cycling

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in men's keirin (final in evening session, time TBC), subject to qualification

Other Events

Athletics and Para Athletics

Morning Session (2:30pm to 8:30pm)

Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak in mixed 4x400m relay heats

Boxing

Session from 2pm to 9:30pm

Semifinals in all weight categories, subject to qualification

Bowls

Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play

Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play

Judo

Asmita Dey, Shraddha Kadabul Chopade, Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh, Rohit Basir Majgul in action in initial rounds, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm

Medal Events

Athletics and Para Athletics

Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu in men's triple jump final (between 2:30pm and 8pm), subject to qualification

Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh in men's 400m final (between 2:30pm and 8pm), subject to qualification

Ramesh Shanmugam in men's 1500m T53/54 final (between 2:30pm and 8pm)

Priyanka Goswami and Ravina in women's 10km race walk (between 2:30pm and 8pm)

Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in men's shot put F55-57 final (between 2:30pm and 8pm)

Dev Meena in Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualifcation

Gulveer Singh in men's 5000m final (between 11pm and 2:15am)

Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak in mixed 4x400m relay final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification

Boxing

Session from 2pm to 9:30pm

FInals in all categories, subject to qualification

Judo

Unnati Sharma, Inunganbi Takhellambam, Arun Kumar, Harsh Tokas, Karanjit Singh Maan in action in medal rounds from 8:30pm to 11:15pm, subject to qualification

Other Events

Bowls

Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play

Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play

Judo

Unnati Sharma, Inunganbi Takhellambam, Arun Kumar, Harsh Tokas, Karanjit Singh Maan in action in initial rounds, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm

Medal Events

Bowls

Bowls

Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles medal matches, subject to qualification

Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs medal matches, subject to qualification

Judo

Ishroop Narang Tulika Maan Avtar Singh Yash Ghanghas in action in medal rounds from 8:30pm to 11:15pm, subject to qualification

Track Cycling

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in men's 1000m time trial (evening session, exact time TBC)

Lisha Das in women's C4-5 1000m time trial (evening session, exact time TBC)

Other Events

Judo

Ishroop Narang Tulika Maan Avtar Singh Yash Ghanghas in action in initial rounds, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm

JULY 24 | JULY 25 | JULY 26 | JULY 27 | JULY 28 | JULY 29 | JULY 30 | JULY 31 | AUGUST 1 | AUGUST 2