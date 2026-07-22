Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of India's contingent in Glasgow

The 2026 Commonwealth Games begins in Glasgow on July 23, with athletes representing India across 13 disciplines, including in para sports.
This is an abridged version of the Commonwealth Games this year, with traditionally medal-heavy sports for India like badminton, shooting, and wrestling not part of the event due to cost-cutting measures implemented following the switch of hosts from Victoria, Australia to Glasgow.
Here is the full schedule for India's contingent in Glasgow.
JULY 24 | JULY 25 | JULY 26 | JULY 27 | JULY 28 | JULY 29 | JULY 30 | JULY 31 | AUGUST 1 | AUGUST 2
July 24
Medal Events
Para Powerlifting
Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar in the men's lightweight final, starting at 5:30pm
Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur in the women's lightweight final, starting at 5:30pm
Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar in the men's heavyweight final, starting at 10:30pm
Kasthuri Rajamani in the women's heavyweight final, starting at 10:30pm
Gymnastics
Men's team final at 2:30pm.
Other Events
Boxing
Morning session (starting at 3:30pm): Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria and Aditya Pratap Singh in first round action.
Evening session (starting at 10:30pm): Priya Ghanghas, Jadumani Singh and Sumit Kundu in first round action.
Swimming
Ali Imam in men's S13 100m freestyle heats at 2:15pm (Final at 11:45pm, if he qualifies)
Srihari Natraj in 50m backstroke heats at 2:20pm (Semifinal at 12:15am, if he qualifies)
Bowls
Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play
Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play
July 25
Medal Events
Gymnastics
Women's Team Final at 2:30pm
Other Events
Boxing
Morning session (starting at 3:30pm): Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach in first round action.
Evening session (starting at 10:30pm): Lovlina Borgohain and Ankush in first round action, Aditya Pratap Singh in second round action (subject to winning previous round)
Bowls
Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play
Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play
3x3 Basketball
Women's wheelchair: India vs Wales at 5pm
Swimming
Dhakshan Shashikumar in men's 400m freestyle heats at 4pm (Final at 11:30pm, if he qualifies)
Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in men's S14 200m freestyle heats at 4:15pm (Final at 12:45am, if he qualifies)
Srihari Natraj in men's 50m backstroke final at 12:20am (If he qualifies)
July 26
Medal Events
Weightlifting
Rishikanta Singh in men's 60kg final at 2:30pm
Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg final at 6:30pm
M Raja in men's 65kg final at 11pm
Gymnastics
Men's individual all-around final at 2:30pm
Women's individual all-around final at 10pm
Other Events
Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)
Jaismine Lamboria, Jadumani Singh, Kapil Pokhariya, Narender Berwal in second round action (subject to winning previous round)
Aditya Pratap Singh in third round action (subject to winning previous rounds)
Bowls
Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play
Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play
3x3 Basketball
Women's wheelchair: India vs Scotland at 10:15pm
July 27
Medal Events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Sarvesh Kushare and Adarsh Ram in men's high jump final (between 11pm and 2:15am)
Tejas Shirse in men's 110m hurdles final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi in men's T37/38 100m (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shya in women's shot put F55-57 final (between 11pm and 2:15am)
Weightlifting
Gyaneshwari Yadav in women's 53kg final at 5:30pm
Bindyarani Devi in women's 58kg final at 7:45pm
Ajaya Babu in men's 79kg final at 12:30am
Swimming
Sajan Prakash in men's 200m butterfly Final at 2am (if he qualifies)
Other Events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Morning session (2:30pm to 8pm)
Pooja in women's high jump qualifying
Yashas P and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles round 1
Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan in men's long jump qualifying
Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m round 1
Tejas Shirse in men's 110m hurdles round 1
Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi men's T37/38 100m round 1
Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)
Sakshi Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Sumit Kundu, Ankush in second round action (subject to winning previous round)
Swimming
Sajan Prakash in men's 200m butterfly heats at 3pm
Bowls
Putul Sonowal in men's singles sectional play
Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs sectional play
3x3 Basketball
Women's wheelchair: India vs Nigeria at 5:15pm
July 28
Medal Events
Athletics
Pooja in women's high jump final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Gulveer Singh in men's 10,000m final (between 11pm and 2:15am)
Weightlifting
Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg final at 11pm
Bowls
Putul Sonowal in men's singles medal matches, subject to qualification
Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey in women's pairs medal matches, subject to qualification
Gymnastics (starting at 5:30pm)
Men's Floor Exercise Final, Women's Vault Final, Men's Pommel Horse Final, Women's Uneven Bars Final, Men's Rings Final -- all subject to qualification
Other Events
Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)
Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh, Aditya Pratap Singh, Kapil Pokhariya in quarterfinal action (subject to winning previous rounds)
Swimming
Srihari Natraj in men's 100m backstroke heats at 2:45pm, and semifinal at 11pm, if he qualifies
3x3 Basketball
Women's wheelchair semifinal qualifier at 11pm, if India qualify
July 29
Medal Events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan in men's long jump final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Manpreet Kaur in women's shot put final (between 11pm and 2:15am)
Parul Choudhary in women's 3000m steeplechase final (between 11pm and 2:15am)
Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in men's discus throw F42-44/61-64 final (between 11pm and 2:15am)
Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in men's 100m T45-47 final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Weightlifting
Sanjana in women's 77kg final at 2pm
Dilbag Singh in men's 94kg final at 6:30pm
Nirupama Devi in women's 86kg at 11pm
Swimming
Srihari Natraj in men's 100m backstroke final at 11:30pm (if he qualifies)
Aneesh S Gowda in men's 200m freestyle final at 12am (if he qualifies)
Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Swatik Patil in men's S7 50m freestyle final at 12:45am (if they qualify)
Aryan Nehra in men's 1500m freestyle final at 12:50am (if he qualifies)
3x3 basketball
Women's wheelchair final at 11pm, if India qualify
Gymnastics (All day, starting 5:30pm)
Men's Vault Final, Women's Balance Beam Final, Men's Parallel Bars Final, Women's Floor Exercise Final, Men's Horizontal Bar Final, all subject to qualification
Other Events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Morning session (2:30pm to 8pm)
Animesh Kujur in men's 200m round 1
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in men's shot put qualification
Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in men's 100m T45-47 round 1
Boxing (All day, starting at 3:30pm)
Sakshi Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Sumit Kundu, Ankush, Narender Berwal in quarterfinal action (subject to winning previous rounds)
Bowls
Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play
Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play
Swimming
Aneesh S Gowda in men's 200m freestyle heats at 3:10pm
Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, and Swatik Patil in men's S7 50m freestyle heats at 3:30om
Aryan Nehra in men's 1500m freestyle heats at 4pm
3x3 Basketball
Women's wheelchair semifinal at 7:30pm, if India qualify
July 30
Medal Events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in men's shot put final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani in women's discus throw final (between 11pm and 2:15am)
Parul Choudhary in women's 5000m final (between 11pm and 2:15am)
Weightlifting
Martina Devi in women's 86+kg final at 6:30pm
Lovepreet Singh in men's 110+kg final at 11pm
Track Cycling
Men's 4000m team pursuit final in the evening session, exact time TBC
Other Events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Morning session (2:30pm to 8pm)
Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in men's javelin throw qualification
Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon
Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu in men's triple jump qualification
Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault qualification
Bowls
Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play
Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play
July 31
Medal Events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav in men's javelin throw final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon (last event at approximately 1am)
Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Judo
Asmita Dey, Shraddha Kadabul Chopade, Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh, Rohit Basir Majgul in action in medal rounds from 8:30pm to 11:15pm, subject to qualification
Track Cycling
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram in men's keirin (final in evening session, time TBC), subject to qualification
Other Events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Morning Session (2:30pm to 8:30pm)
Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak in mixed 4x400m relay heats
Boxing
Session from 2pm to 9:30pm
Semifinals in all weight categories, subject to qualification
Bowls
Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play
Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play
Judo
Asmita Dey, Shraddha Kadabul Chopade, Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh, Rohit Basir Majgul in action in initial rounds, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm
August 1
Medal Events
Athletics and Para Athletics
Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu in men's triple jump final (between 2:30pm and 8pm), subject to qualification
Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh in men's 400m final (between 2:30pm and 8pm), subject to qualification
Ramesh Shanmugam in men's 1500m T53/54 final (between 2:30pm and 8pm)
Priyanka Goswami and Ravina in women's 10km race walk (between 2:30pm and 8pm)
Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in men's shot put F55-57 final (between 2:30pm and 8pm)
Dev Meena in Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualifcation
Gulveer Singh in men's 5000m final (between 11pm and 2:15am)
Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak in mixed 4x400m relay final (between 11pm and 2:15am), subject to qualification
Boxing
Session from 2pm to 9:30pm
FInals in all categories, subject to qualification
Judo
Unnati Sharma, Inunganbi Takhellambam, Arun Kumar, Harsh Tokas, Karanjit Singh Maan in action in medal rounds from 8:30pm to 11:15pm, subject to qualification
Other Events
Bowls
Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles sectional play
Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs sectional play
Judo
Unnati Sharma, Inunganbi Takhellambam, Arun Kumar, Harsh Tokas, Karanjit Singh Maan in action in initial rounds, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm
August 2
Medal Events
Bowls
Bowls
Nayanmoni Saikia in women's singles medal matches, subject to qualification
Navneet Singh and Dinesh in women's pairs medal matches, subject to qualification
Judo
Ishroop Narang Tulika Maan Avtar Singh Yash Ghanghas in action in medal rounds from 8:30pm to 11:15pm, subject to qualification
Track Cycling
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in men's 1000m time trial (evening session, exact time TBC)
Lisha Das in women's C4-5 1000m time trial (evening session, exact time TBC)
Other Events
Judo
Ishroop Narang Tulika Maan Avtar Singh Yash Ghanghas in action in initial rounds, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm
JULY 24 | JULY 25 | JULY 26 | JULY 27 | JULY 28 | JULY 29 | JULY 30 | JULY 31 | AUGUST 1 | AUGUST 2