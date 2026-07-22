Madeleine McCann brother Sean to represent Scotland at 2026 Commonwealth Games

The younger brother of Madeleine McCann, Sean, has been included in the Scotland swimming squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

McCann is set to compete in long distance freestyle events, having previously competed in the 400m and 1500m freestyle finals for Scotland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023.

He finished fifth in the 400m and seventh in the 1500m.

Sean McCann has been selected by Scotland to represent them at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Jamie Squire/Getty Images for Commonwealth Sport

The 21-year-old Loughborough University student is also qualified for the 2025 European Open Water Championships and competed for Great Britain in the 2025 Open Water Championships.

He is eligible to compete for Scotland though his Glaswegian-born father Gerry.

It is a major stepping stone in his career, as he harbours hopes of reaching the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

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McCann was two years old when elder sister Madeleine was found missing aged three when the family were on holiday in Praia Da Luz in the Algarve region of southern Portugal in 2007.

It became one of the highest profile missing person cases in the world and there remains an ongoing Metropolitan Police investigation.

The Commonwealth Games begins on July 23 with swimming spanning from July 24 until July 29.