India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 24, Friday

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 is all set hit its stride on Friday with plenty of action involving Indian athletes.

The para powerlifting events will begin with the likes of Ashok Kumar Malik, Parmjeet Kumar, Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi, Jhandu Kumar, and Sudhir in contention to win medals.

In lawn bowls, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki, who clinched a superb win on Thursday, will look to maintain their winning run against South Africa in their women's pairs round match.

Boxer Jadumani Singh will aim to win his first match of his campaign while Indian gymnasts will hope for a good run in their respective competitions.

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: LIVE BLOG, July 23

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order, so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 24, Friday:

Starts at 2:30 pm: Gymnastics - Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty, and Yogeshwar Singh in men's team and individual rounds.

3:40 pm: Para Swimming - RVVBK Budigina in men's 100m freestyle S13 followed by the final later in the night.

3:56 pm: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj in 50m backstroke heats followed by semifinals later in the day.

5:40 pm: Powerlifting - Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar in the men's lightweight category (medal event).

7:24 pm: Powerlifting - Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi in the women's lightweight category (medal event).

7:30 pm: Lawn bowls - Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki vs. South Africa's Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui van Rensburg in the women's pairs sectional round 2 match.

10 pm: Gymnastics - Men's team final (medal event).

10:30 pm: Lawn bowls - Putul Sonowal vs. Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander in the men's singles sectional round 2 match.

10:40 pm: Powerlifting - Kasthuri Rajamani in the women's heavyweight category.

11 pm: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs. Scotland's Aaron Cullen in men's 55 kg Round of 32 match.

12:29 am (July 25): Jhandu Kumar and Sudhir in the men's heavyweight category (medal event).