Johnson-Thompson, Asher-Smith among nine England withdrawals from Commonwealth Games

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Katarina Johnson-Thompson has previously won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith are among the latest big names to withdraw from the Commmonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The duo are among nine members of the England athletics team to pull out on the day of the opening ceremony in a major blow to the competition's organisers.

Fellow Olympic medallists Matthew Hudson-Smith and Daryll Neita have also announced their withdrawals alongside Amber Anning, Zac Sneddon, Anna Purchase, Elliot Giles and Jona Efoloko.

Johnson-Thompson had been expected to target a hattrick of Commonwealth Games titles having previously won gold in both Gold Coast and Birmingham.

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The reason for her withdrawal was not immediately stated, although it is presumed she is prioritising the European Championships which are set to take place in Birmingham next month.

The hectic schedule has presented a quandary for a number of leading athletes, including Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, who decided not to pursue selection for the Glasgow Games.

International stars who have previously pulled out of the Games include multiple Olympic swimming medallists Kaylee McKeown and Summer McIntosh of Australia and Canada respectively, and Hodgkinson's 800m rival, Mary Moraa of Kenya.

Away from the athletics track, triple Olympic gymnastics champion Max Whitlock was forced to call time on his comeback bid earlier this month due to injury.