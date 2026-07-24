India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Live updates from Glasgow CWG on July 24, Friday

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Hello and welcome to day 1 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. ESPN India will bring you LIVE updates, including scores, results and commentary from today's action, with main focus being Indians competing at the Games in Glasgow.

The live blog for all the events on Friday, July 24, will be right below listed events:

JULY 24: FULL SCHEDULE | INDIA'S CWG 2026 MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES | KEY DATES AT CWG 2026

India can win medals in sports like powerlifting, artistic gymnastics and swimming today. Action continues in the lawn bowls sectionals, while Jadumani Singh begins India's boxing campaign in Glasgow.

2:30 pm: Gymnastics - Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty, and Yogeshwar Singh in men's team and individual rounds.

3:40 pm: Para Swimming - RVVBK Budigina in men's 100m freestyle S13 followed by the final later in the night.

3:56 pm: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj in 50m backstroke heats followed by semifinals later in the day.

5:40 pm: Powerlifting - Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar in the men's lightweight category (medal event).

7:24 pm: Powerlifting - Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi in the women's lightweight category (medal event).

7:30 pm: Lawn bowls - Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki vs. South Africa's Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui van Rensburg in the women's pairs sectional round 2 match.

10 pm: Gymnastics - Men's team final (medal event).

10:30 pm: Lawn bowls - Putul Sonowal vs. Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander in the men's singles sectional round 2 match.

10:40 pm: Powerlifting - Kasthuri Rajamani in the women's heavyweight category (medal event).

11 pm: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs. Scotland's Aaron Cullen in men's 55 kg Round of 32 match.

12:00: Para Swimming - RVVBK Budigina in men's 100m freestyle S13 final (if he qualifies).

12:29 am: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj in 50m backstroke semifinals (if he qualifies).

12:29 am (July 25): Para Powerlifting - Jhandu Kumar and Sudhir in the men's heavyweight category (medal event).