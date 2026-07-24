India's medals at Commonwealth Games: Live tracker

Open Extended Reactions

Having won 61 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, expectations are naturally high for India at the 2026 edition in Glasgow.

However, with CWG 2026 being a pared-down edition, India have also sent a smaller squad of 123 athletes across 13 sports disciplines. Thirty of the 61 medals won in Birmingham came in sports that do not feature in Glasgow, so we can reasonably expect the medal tally to be smaller this time around.

India have won 564 medals (203 gold, 190 silver, 171 bronze) at the Commonwealth Games overall, the fourth-most of any nation in history. 101 of those medals came in the 2010 edition hosted in New Delhi, which was India's most successful CWG ever.

India have already confirmed a 565th CWG medal, as Lovlina Borgohain was placed directly in the semifinals of her boxing event, thus ensuring she would walk away with at least a bronze medal.

Here is the list of every medal India have won at the 2026 Commonwealth Games so far:

3x3 BASKETBALL | ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | ATHLETICS | PARA ATHLETICS | BOWLS | BOXING | JUDO | PARA POWERLIFTING | SWIMMING | PARA SWIMMING | TRACK CYCLING | PARA TRACK CYCLING | WEIGHTLIFTING

India will only feature in the women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball event. The medal rounds are expected to take place on July 28 and 29. Given this is India's first-ever qualification to a para team-sport, hopes of a medal are minimal.

India's gymnastic teams will be in action on July 24 and 25 with the team event final also taking place the same day. India have earned only three medals in gymnastics in the Games, all in individual events - thus hopes of a medal aren't very high.

Neeraj Chopra remains favourite to win back his CWG crown, but India also have former medallists like Murali Sreeshankar, Priyanka Goswami, Avinash Sable and Tejaswin Shankar who can repeat their heroics.

In addition, India's recent record-breakers, the likes of Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Parul Chaudhary, Sarvesh Kushare, Dev Meena, Pooja Singh and more have raised hopes of a first CWG medal for themselves with recent performances.

The likes of Dilip Gavit and Soman Rana come with medal hopes, as do the new names in the fray for India's para-athletics contingent.

With the fours event removed from the games, India's gold medal winning quartet from 2022 will not have the chance to defend their crown. However, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh return in the women's pairs event, while Nayanmoni Saikia contesting the women's singles event.

The highly-rated Putul Sonowal has also raised medal hopes in the men's singles event.

India's boxing squad boasts of world champion Jaismine Lamboria, although the likes of Nikhat Zareen missed out in squad selection trials. A new look squad has been making waves internationally so naturally the hopes are high that the 14 boxers in India's contingent can better the seven medals won in Birmingham.

Women's 75kg - TBD - Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain has already won the first CWG medal of her career, after the draw gave her direct entry into the semifinals. Only the colour of her medal needs to be determined.

Only Tulika Maan remains from the three judo medallists at the 2022 Games, but with 14 judokas involved, hopes of bettering that medal haul are high.

Jhandu Kumar, bronze in the men's heavyweight division. Of the seven Indian athletes here competing across four divisions, Jhandu was the sole medalist - in fact, he was India's first medalist of CWG 2026

Given the might of Australia, England and more in the pool, even making the final would represent an achievement for India's swimming contingent.

India's para-swimmers have plenty of national records, but whether that will translate to medals at the Commonwealth level remains to be seen.

David Beckham, Ronaldo and co. are back, and given recent improvements in their timings, hopes remain of an unlikely medal.

16-year-old Lisha Das is India's sole representative in para track cycling, and given her age, making it to the Games is already an impressive feat.

10 of 15 Indian weightlifters returned with medals from Birmingham, and hopes are high that the twelve sent this time around perform similarly.

Mirabai Chanu is all-but-guaranteed to defend her gold medal, but there are debutants in the fray looking to make a name for themselves.

3x3 BASKETBALL | ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | ATHLETICS | PARA ATHLETICS | BOWLS | BOXING | JUDO | PARA POWERLIFTING | SWIMMING | PARA SWIMMING | TRACK CYCLING | PARA TRACK CYCLING | WEIGHTLIFTING