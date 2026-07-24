India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 25, Saturday

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 is underway in Glasgow and Saturday, July 25, will see India open their campaign in Boxing and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball.

Saturday is likely going to be a slower day with no medal events on the cards, unless the athletes in Artistic Gymnastics and Swimming qualify for the final.

Sachin Siwach will be the only Indian boxer in action with a number of early-round byes and he will hope to start on a high in what is expected to be a medal heavy sport for India. Bowls will be back in focus with last time's Fours champions Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki in action, along with Putul Sonowal. The Artistic Gymnastics team of Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale, Protistha Samanta will hope to make their mark after the men's team could not on Day 1.

On Friday, India began their campaign in earnest with Para Powerlifting in focus. Here are all the updates from July 24.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order, so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 25, Saturday:

2:30 PM onwards: Artistic Gymnastics - Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale, Protistha Samanta in women's team and individual rounds. (Medal event)

3.50 PM: Bowls - India vs Tonga in Women's Pairs Sectional Play

4 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) in Men's 60kg Round of 32

4.19 PM: Swimming - Dhakshan Shashikumar in men's 400m freestyle heats at 4pm (followed by final at 11:30pm, if he qualifies)

Note: Srihari Natraj could be in the men's 50m backstroke final at 12:20am if he qualifies.

4.43 PM: 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball - India vs Wales in Wheelchair Women's Pool Round Pool B match.

7.30 PM: Bowls - Putul Sonowal vs Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple (Malaysia) in Men's Singles Sectional Play