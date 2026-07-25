India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Live updates from Glasgow on July 25, Saturday

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India aim to increase their medal tally on Day 2 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and you can follow all the action live on ESPN, right here.

JULY 25: FULL SCHEDULE | CWG 2026 MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES | KEY DATES AT CWG 2026 | INDIA'S LIVE MEDAL TRACKER

It's set to be a relatively quiet day, with potential medals for India in sports like artistic gymnastics and swimming. India's first-ever para athletes in a team sport - the 3x3 wheelchair basketball team begin their CWG campaign. Action continues in the lawn bowls sectionals, while Sachin Siwach continues India's boxing campaign in Glasgow.

Here are the events for today:

2.30 PM: Artistic Gymnastics - Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale, Protistha Samanta in women's team and individual rounds. (Medal event)

3.50 PM: Bowls - India (Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh) vs Tonga in Women's Pairs Sectional Play

4 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) in Men's 60kg Round of 32

4.19 PM: Swimming - Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra in men's 400m freestyle heats (final later in the day).

4.43 PM: 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball - India vs Wales in Wheelchair Women's Pool Round Pool B match.

7.30 PM: Bowls - Putul Sonowal vs Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple (Malaysia) in Men's Singles Sectional Play

11:30 PM: Swimming - Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra in men's 400m freestyle final (if they qualify). (Medal event)

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