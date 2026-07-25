India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 26, Sunday

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 is underway in Glasgow and Sunday, July 26, will see India open their campaign in weightlifting, while boxing, swimming, and artistic gymnastics continue.

Sunday is a big day for India with gold medal favourite Mirabai Chanu in action, as the weightlifting programme begins at these Games. Rishikanta Singh and M Raja are also in action in other weight categories in weightlifting. Preeti Pawar and Aditya Pratap Yadav begin their campaigns in boxing, while Jadumani Singh faces a Pakistani opponent in the second round of the men's 55kg category.

As it stands, India have won only one medal in the opening two days of the Games, with Jhandu Singh picking up a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight division of para powerlfiting.

Bowls action will continue with Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh chasing a fourth win in four games in the women's pairs event, and so is Putul Sonowal in the men's singles. The Indian gymnasts are back in action too, in the individual all-around final, with Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty in action in the men's event.

Also Read: A lift to break free - Jhandu Kumar rises out of shadows, poverty to win Commonwealth bronze

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order, so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 26, Sunday:

1 PM: Bowls - India (Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh) vs Namibia in Women's Pairs Sectional Play

2 PM: Weightlifting - Rishikanta Singh in Men's 60kg Final (Medal Event)

4:30 PM: Artistic Gymnastics - Yogeshwar Singh, Tapan Mohanty in Men's all-around Final (Medal Event)

4:39 PM: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

5:30 PM: Weightlifting - Mirabai Chanu in Women's 49kg Final (Medal Event)

7:15 PM: Bowls - Putul Sonowal vs Malta's Shaun James Parnis in Men's Singles Sectional Play

10:30 PM: Artistic Gymnastics - Women's all-around Final (Medal Event) - Indian participation TBC

10:45 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Malawi's Deborah Mtenje in Women's 54kg Round of 16

11 PM: Weightlifting - M Raja in Men's 65kg Final (Medal Event)

11:45 PM: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in Men's 55kg Round of 16

12:45 AM: Boxing - Aditya Pratap Yadav vs Uganda's Nuhu Batte in Men's 65kg Round of 16

1:56 AM: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)