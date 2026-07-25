'Super Sams' help Aussies grab another haul of gold

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Australia are turning the Tollcross Swimming Centre into their own Commonwealth Games pleasure dome after their two 'Super Sams' - Sam Short and Sam Williamson - led another remarkable parade of five gold medals.

Mollie O'Callaghan threw aside her "unlucky stick" to win the 200m freestyle, Alex Perkins cast off her 'bridesmaid' tag to earn her first major individual crown in the 50m butterfly and Kyle Chalmers won a ninth gold in the mixed freestyle relay to home in on Games history.

But pride of place, as the Dolphins secured nine medals in total after their opening-day haul of six golds, went to muscle-flexing Short, who led an Australian 1-2-3 in the 400m freestyle, and Williamson, who downed British great Adam Ramsay-Peaty in a thrilling 100m breaststroke final.

Only a year ago, Williamson feared he may never walk again after rupturing his patella tendon in training.

But the 28-year-old Victorian was left a picture of emotion at poolside as he thanked his family after beating world record holder Ramsay-Peaty, who was consigned to bronze.

"Mentally it was the toughest challenge I've ever had to face," said Williamson, who forged through with a powerful second length to win in 59.17 seconds.

"Every single day I wanted to throw in the towel but I knew how far I'd come to get to that point."

Short, who's shooting for five gold medals in Glasgow, destroyed the field by more than four seconds in 3 minutes 41.25 seconds on Sunday morning (AEST) before offering a muscle man celebration.

"It doesn't come around too often and you've got to make the most of it," said the Queenslander of his extravagant flex.

"I saw my idols do that on the lane ropes so I was like, you know, why not?!"

Behind the 22-year-old Queenslander, there was a battle royal before Elijah Winnington (3:45.56) pipped teammate Ben Goedemans by one-hundredth of a second.

It was a formidable effort from Winnington, who revealed afterwards he'd spent most of the previous night over a toilet bowl after a bout of food poisoning.

Short was thrilled how the sweep echoed the 400m free 1-2-3 in Birmingham four years ago when Winnington led home Short, with Mack Horton nabbing the bronze.

"It just goes to show the rich history of Australian 400m swimming and it's super special," said Winnington.