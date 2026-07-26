India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Live updates from Glasgow on July 26, Sunday

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Day 3 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will have India's contingent in the search for medals, as Mirabai Chanu goes in search of a hat trick of CWG golds.

You can follow all the action in our live blog, below.

JULY 26: FULL SCHEDULE | CWG 2026 MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES | KEY DATES AT CWG 2026 | INDIA'S LIVE MEDAL TRACKER

After a quiet Day 2 - without any medals for India - weightlifting begins at the Games, with gymnastics, swimming, boxing and bowls continuing.

Here are the events for today:

1 PM: Bowls - India (Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh) vs Namibia in Women's Pairs Sectional Play

2 PM: Weightlifting - Rishikanta Singh in Men's 60kg Final (Medal Event)

4:30 PM: Artistic Gymnastics - Tapan Mohanty in Men's all-around Final (Medal Event)

4:39 PM: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

5:30 PM: Weightlifting - Mirabai Chanu in Women's 49kg Final (Medal Event)

7:15 PM: Bowls - Putul Sonowal vs Malta's Shaun James Parnis in Men's Singles Sectional Play

10:45 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Malawi's Deborah Mtenje in Women's 54kg Round of 16

11 PM: Weightlifting - M Raja in Men's 65kg Final (Medal Event)

11:45 PM: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in Men's 55kg Round of 16

12:45 AM: Boxing - Aditya Pratap Yadav vs Uganda's Nuhu Batte in Men's 65kg Round of 16

1:56 AM: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar in Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)

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